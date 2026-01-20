Cal State LA Downtown Introduces Arts Management Certificate Program For A Changing Sector

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As arts organizations face rapid change and increasing pressure on traditional operating models, Cal State LA Downtown is launching a new Arts Management Certificate Program designed to prepare arts leaders to innovate, adapt, and lead with purpose.

Drawing from the region's vibrant cultural landscape, the program is taught by Los Angeles arts leaders from BroadStage, Center Theatre Group, The Ebell of Los Angeles, LA Opera, Create CA, the Entertainment Community Fund, and the Pasadena Symphony and POPS.

The program centers on change management, positioning learners as forward-thinking leaders equipped to build sustainable, ethical careers while strengthening the organizations and communities they serve.

Coursework emphasizes:

Mission-driven leadership and organizational design that advance sustainability, equity, and impact.

Financial management within the complex ecosystems of arts organizations.

Data-informed marketing, audience engagement, and digital outreach strategies.

Fundraising, grant writing, sponsorship development, and public funding navigation.

Core leadership and human resources practices for building and sustaining strong teams.

The program is also designed as a resource for cultural organizations seeking to support their high-potential, high-performing employees, providing an affordable professional development option tailored to the arts management field.

The certificate program consists of six classes, with the first class beginning Saturday, Feb. 7. To enroll, please visit the program's website. Prospective participants are also invited to attend an Arts Management Certificate Program virtual information session on Jan. 24, from 11 a.m. to noon, by registering online.

Cal State LA Downtown provides flexible, relevant, and practical educational pathways that prepare individuals and organizations ﻿to engage, serve, and succeed in their local and global communities. The campus is located at 801 S. Grand Avenue, 6th Floor, right at the corner of Grand Avenue and 8th Street in Downtown L.A.'s Financial District.

For more information, including arts employment data and how arts organizations can sponsor employees, please contact Program Consultant Camille Schenkkan at cschenk@calstatela.edu.