Long Beach Shakespeare Company To Stage JULIUS CAESAR In 2026

Long Beach Shakespeare Company will present a fully staged production of JULIUS CAESAR by William Shakespeare, running January 23 through February 7, 2026, at the Helen Borgers Theatre. The production is part of the company’s 2026 season, The Stuff of Legends.

The political tragedy is directed by Glenn Kelman and produced by Holly Leveque. The cast is led by Trevor Hart as Julius Caesar, with Dylan J. Sampson portraying Brutus and Giovanni Navarro as Cassius. Dominic Ryan Gabriel appears as Mark Antony.

Staged in the intimate setting of the Helen Borgers Theatre, the production emphasizes an actor-driven approach focused on power, rhetoric, and consequence. As the Roman Republic fractures following Caesar’s assassination, the play examines the tension between idealism and ambition and the volatility of public opinion.

Evening performances will take place at 8:00 p.m., with 2:00 p.m. matinees on select dates. Post-show talkbacks with the cast are scheduled to follow the January 25 and February 1 performances. Masks will be optional for audience members.

Tickets are available through the Long Beach Shakespeare Company box office, with student tickets priced at $20 and general admission tickets at $30.