SEEDS OF RESISTANCE: YOUTH-WRITTEN SOCIAL JUSTICE PLAYS To Be Performed In Boyle Heights

About…Productions will present SEEDS OF RESISTANCE: SOCIAL JUSTICE PLAYS WRITTEN & PERFORMED BY YOUTH INSPIRED BY COMMUNITY LEADERS’ STORIES on Friday, February 13, 2026, at the Roosevelt High School Performing Arts Center in Boyle Heights.

The theatre production will be performed at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., with doors opening 30 minutes prior to each performance. Admission is free, with advance registration recommended.

Seeds of Resistance features three original short plays created and performed by educationally underrepresented students in grades 9–12 participating in About…Productions’ Young Theaterworks Social Justice Residency at Roosevelt High School Math, Science, and Technology Magnet Academy. As part of the residency, students interviewed local social justice leaders and developed theatrical works inspired by their stories and advocacy.

The community leaders whose experiences informed the plays include Odilia Romero, a Zapotec Indigenous rights organizer and co-founder and executive director of Comunidades Indígenas en Liderazgo; Martha Gonzalez, a Chicana scholar, artivist, and lead singer of Quetzal; and Moctesuma Esparza, an award-winning film producer and community activist.

Producing Artistic Director Theresa Chavez said the residency allowed students to engage deeply with the history and ongoing social justice work of their community, translating those narratives into performance. Lead Teaching Artist and Young Theaterworks Program Manager Marlene Beltran described the project as an intergenerational process that honors community legacy while supporting youth voices.

The performances will take place at the Roosevelt High School Performing Arts Center, located at 2530 East 4th Street in Los Angeles. The venue is part of the school’s Math, Science, and Technology Magnet Academy, which focuses on developing student leaders committed to positive community change.

About…Productions is in its 37th year of creating original interdisciplinary theatre and education programs rooted in cultural history, collaboration, and community dialogue. Its Young Theaterworks program is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary serving underserved and underrepresented public high school students.