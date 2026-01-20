THE 39 STEPS to be Presented at Rubicon Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rubicon Theatre Company will continue its 2025/26 season with The 39 Steps. Adapted by Patrick Barlow from John Buchan’s iconic spy novel and Alfred Hitchcock’s legendary 1935 film, this wildly inventive stage adaptation transforms a classic suspense story into a breathtaking feat of theatrical storytelling. Directed by Rubicon Artistic Associate Jenny Sullivan and starring longtime company member Joseph Fuqua, The 39 Steps launches audiences headlong into a world of intrigue, romance, danger, and delirious comedy.

The production begins previews on Wednesday, February 11 and will have its Gala Opening on Saturday, February 14 at 7:00pm. Performances continue through Sunday, March 1, 2026 at Rubicon Theatre.

With more than 150 characters portrayed by just four fearless actors, the play unfolds as a high-speed theatrical roller coaster, fueled by lightning-fast costume changes, bold physical comedy, ingenious staging, and razor-sharp wit. Equal parts Hitchcock homage and theatrical tour de force, The 39 Steps is a masterclass in imagination, precision, and play. Producing Artistic Director J. Scott Lapp says, “In a season themed around Crossroads, The 39 Steps celebrates transformation, adaptability, and the thrill of embracing the unknown. It reminds us that crossroads can be frightening, exhilarating, and hilarious—and that sometimes the most meaningful journeys begin when we are pushed off the path we thought we were on.”

ABOUT THE SHOW

A missing spy. A mysterious woman. A man on the run. When Richard Hannay, a seemingly ordinary man, makes the split-second decision to stop and help a stranger, he is catapulted into a high-speed chase across the Scottish countryside—with only his wits (and a trench coat) to survive. This fast-paced farce features over 150 characters played by just four actors in a whirlwind of costume changes, clever staging, and nonstop laughs. As conceived by Director Jenny Sullivan, this wildly inventive production is a comic thriller with Brechtian undertones, with a reconfigured set where the audience is part of the action.