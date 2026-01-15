Stefanie Powers and Patrick Wayne Led LOVE LETTERS for Charity at El Portal Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stefanie Powers, best known for “The Girl From U.N.C.L.E.”, "Hart to Hart,” and Disney’s “ Herbie Rides Again," reunited with McLintock co-star, Patrick Wayne (Son of actor John Wayne) for a one night only benefit performance of “LOVE LETTERS.”

Although the production has been produced all over the world, there have been limited runs in Los Angeles. The adoring crowd, which included Ruta Lee, Michael Feinstein, Kate Edelman-Johnson, Todd Sherry and numerous other luminaries, came to their feet as Ms Powers and Mr Wayne stepped onto the historic Debbie Reynolds Stage at The El Portal Theatre (5269 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601).

Stefanie Powers: Stefanie Powers began her career at age 15, when she was put under contract to Columbia Pictures in the final years of the Hollywood star system. While under contract, she appeared in 15 of the 31 motion pictures she has made, co-starring with screen legends such as; John Wayne, Maureen O'Hara, Lana Turner, Ava Gardner, Cliff Robertson, Elliot Gould, Roger Moore, Donald Sutherland, Bing Crosby, Glenn Ford, Lee Remick, James Caan and Sammy Davis.

Her first television series, “The Girl From U.N.C.L.E.,” marked a milestone in U.S. television's history as the first hour long series featuring a female in the leading role. Her television career includes over 25 mini-series, over 200 episodic guest starring appearances, 35 movies for television and two more television series, “Feather and Father” and the long running “Hart to Hart,” starring opposite Robert Wagner.

Throughout her career she has never neglected her theatrical roots, appearing in productions of; How the other Half Loves, Under the Yum Yum Tree, Sabrina Faire, View from the Bridge, Oliver, Annie Get Your Gun, the West End debut of Matador, off-Broadway in The Vagina Monologues, back to the West End with Robert Wagner in Love Letters, which they also toured the United States with, becoming the cast most associated with the play after over 500 performances. She appeared in the UK in the West End production of The King and I, which also toured the United States for ten months. As a result of the successful remounting of the musical Sunset Boulevard and again in On Golden Pond.

As much a part of her life as her career, is her devotion to animal preservation and protection, which at times becomes more of a vocation than an avocation. She is founder and president of the William Holden Wildlife Foundation, established in 1982 to continue and to further her long-time partner’s conservation work in East Africa after his death.

PATRICK WAYNE is the son of famed Academy Award winning actor, John Wayne, and godson of Oscar winning director, John Ford, Patrick Wayne is a veteran of over thirty-five motion pictures, four television series, as well as numerous television episodes and commercials. Wayne was born in Los Angeles, California, attended Loyola High School and, upon graduation, entered Loyola University in California, where he received his B.S. degree in Biology and a minor in Philosophy.

Wayne began his acting career at the age of eleven and, with the exception of active duty in the Coast Guard, he’s been at it ever since. “I had reservations about becoming an actor from the time that I entered college,” he says, “I thought I would get a better perspective about a career if my major were something apart from acting. College years and time in the Coast Guard gave me a more objective slant and I finally decided that I wanted a career in the entertainment business.”

Many of the films Wayne has appeared in have become memorable examples of American motion picture making. His credits include The Long Grey Line, Mister Roberts, The Searchers, The Alamo, and McLintock!, to name but a few. In television, Wayne has been equally active having starred in two dramatic series, Shirley and The Rounders, and has been featured on more than ninety television commercials.

He has been the Chairman of the Board of the John Wayne Cancer Institute since 2003. Wayne lives in the lovely Toluca Lake section of Los Angeles and is the father of Michael, Melanie and Anthony. His son. Matthew, is a freshman at York University in England.