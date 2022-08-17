Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SkyPilot Seeks Submissions For Return Of One-Act Festival

The deadline is September 7.

Aug. 17, 2022  
SkyPilot Theatre Company, a non-profit ensemble company of playwrights, actors, directors and designers producing provocative, compelling and challenging new works for the Los Angeles theatre-going audience, will once again present a selection of original one-act plays this fall. Playwrights are invited to submit works based on the theme "Laughter Is The Best Medicine."

It's been a hard couple of years for everyone so we've decided on a lighter tone this season because laughter IS the best medicine. We all could use something to laugh about. Playwrights are asked to submit one-acts based on this theme.

Parameters are as follows:

  • Length - 20-30 minutes maximum

  • 6-8 characters maximum

  • Submission Deadline - September 7

  • Original, never produced material only, no adaptations

  • No musicals

  • No historical costumes or elaborate sets

  • Subject can be either pro or con the chosen theme (no diatribes)

  • $20 submission fee (PayPal or Venmo to SkyPilotSubmissions@gmail.com)

Once again this year, there will be two awards given out to playwrights. The Audience Award and the Producers Award will include a cash prize of $50 each and will be voted on and awarded to two of the overall plays selected for the festival at the end of the run.

Please submit plays with "One Act Festival" in the subject line to SkyPilotSubmissions@gmail.com by September 7th. For more information on SkyPilot and its upcoming productions, visit www.skypilottheatre.com.




