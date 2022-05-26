SkyPilot Returns With Its First Runway Of The Season

SkyPilot Theatre Company's Runway series returns after a two year hiatus, and more delays, opening its 2022 season with a brand new play reading. Ice Breakers will be performed on Wednesday, June 8th at 8pm at Oh My Ribs! Theater, 6468 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. The production is free to the public with proof of vaccination at the door.

SkyPilot, a well-established greenhouse for the development of new theatrical works, continues Runway, a play reading series that helps to develop new plays in the early drafts stage. The readings are directed by prominent Los Angeles theatre directors in partnership with the playwrights. They are rehearsed, staged, on their feet and performed with scripts-in-hand, immediately followed by a focused feedback session with a moderator, the playwright, and the audience.

Ice Breakers, written by Nick Freedson and directed by Stephen Juhl, was initially chosen as a finalist for the 2020 season after a nationwide search. As struggling single mother Beth prepares for the perfect Christmas Eve with her son, an unexpected visit from her estranged daughter, Liz, throws her world into chaos once more. The longer Liz stays in the house with her brother and mother, the more she and Beth begin to remember what tore their family apart. As tensions rise, the past turns from a blurred mirage to a vivid nightmare as a brother, mother and daughter must come to terms with their own mistakes to move on as individuals and as a family.

Nick Freedson is an actor and playwright currently based in Los Angeles and represented by Johnson Talent Agency. He received his B.A in Theatre and Community from UC Santa Barbara in 2020 and continues to write and perform after graduating. Previous work includes "This Is Not A Drill" performed at Skypilot's 2018 one act festival and another workshop of Ice Breaks at Center Stage Theater in Santa Barbara. One of his plays, Anna, has been chosen to appear in the New York United Solo Festival next year and is in the process of making its LA debut.

Following this production, SkyPilot will continue its Runway series with several new plays that were selected. For additional information visit SkyPilotTheatre.com or for any other inquiries, please email SkyPilotTheatre@gmail.com.