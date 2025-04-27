Sierra Madre Playhouse to Put On Silent Film THE PASSION OF JOAN OF ARC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Building upon its storied history as silent film house, Sierra Madre Playhouse will present Carl Dreyer’s critically acclaimed 1928 silent film The Passion of Joan of Arc with live accompaniment featuring a musical score composed by George Sarah, on Saturday, May 10, 2025, 7:30 pm. Dreyer’s cinematic tour de force is considered by many critics to be among the greatest films ever made.

This haunting performance combines electronic music with a string ensemble and early music choir, reimagining the classic film with modern urgency and depth. Sarah’s composition blends pulsing electronic beats with emotive soundscapes and rich orchestral textures, creating an immersive auditory experience that enhances the film’s visual intensity. This 81-minute performance offers a powerful and evocative journey, merging ancient and contemporary soundscapes in a deeply compelling way.

ABOUT SIERRA MADRE PLAYHOUSE

Sierra Madre Playhouse, a vibrant Southern California cultural hub with a rich history spanning a century, energizes audiences and the community with distinctive theatrical productions and captivating live performances. Hailed as a “jewel” (Pasadena Weekly) and “a landmark theater” (ABC7 Los Angeles), the performing arts center has garnered tremendous accolades for its varied repertoire and thought-provoking education and outreach programs curated with social impact in mind. The Los Angeles Times proclaims, “This is theater from the heart.” As one of San Gabriel Valley’s only performing arts center presenting a broad spectrum of performance genres, including theater, music, dance, film, comedy, and family-friendly productions featuring eminent local and national professional artists, the treasured artistic beacon draws audiences from across the Southland. The intimate 99-seat Sierra Madre Playhouse offers an up-close and personal connection to performances that resonate deeply, earning multiple Ovation Awards, NAACP Awards, and LA Times Critics' Choice honors. It is nestled into a historic building on the inviting Main Street of Sierra Madre, a charming village in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Retaining its distinctive movie theater façade and instantly recognizable marquee, the structure has undergone numerous transformations since opening in 1910, from furniture emporium to silent movie theatre to the artistic institution that now stands as a vibrant embodiment of the region’s rich cultural legacy. The Sierra Madre Playhouse fosters creativity that aspires to bridge divides and spark dialogue, all while celebrating the rich tapestry of the American experience and the enduring pursuit of shared understanding.

Photo Credit: Sierra Madre Playhouse

