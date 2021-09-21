Sandra Bernhard to Return to the Wallis With MADNESS & MAYHEM

Comedian and actress Sandra Bernhard will return to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, October 8, 2021, 7:30 pm, as among the first few artists to perform before a live audience in the Bram Goldsmith Theater since COVID-19-forced a shutdown in 2020. Bernhard's: Madness & Mayhem is a night of comedy and live music as she looks back on recent times and looks ahead to predict the future with her one-of-a-kind mix of social commentary, music and a glimpse into her world.

"Sandra Bernhard, always a favorite with audiences at The Wallis, returns with her masterful observations," says The Wallis' Artistic Director, Paul Crewes. "We're looking forward to a great evening."

Bernhard, performer, actress, singer and author, appeared as a series regular in season three of the immensely popular FX Television/Ryan Murphy show "POSE," reprising her role as brassy but caring Nurse Judy Kubrak, who works with H.I.V./AIDS patients, following a memorable season one guest appearance and hugely successful second season. Bernhard has also done a special guest appearance on Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story: Apocalypse," highlighting a successful, decades long television career. She is also currently in her fifth year hosting her weekly radio show "Sandyland" on SiriusXM's Radio Andy channel 102, for which she won a broadcasting Gracie Award. A pioneer of the one-woman show, Bernhard brings a completely unique and raucous mix of cabaret, stand-up, rock-n-roll, and social commentary to her live stage performances. Just last year she celebrated the 10 year anniversary of her iconic annual holiday shows at Joe's Pub in New York City, while she also continues to tour throughout the country and overseas. Extremely notable past live stage shows, which she has performed both on- and off-Broadway, include Without You I'm Nothing, I'm Still Here, Dammit, Everything Bad and Beautiful, and #blessed. Bernhard's film credits include The King of Comedy, for which she was awarded Best Supporting Actress by the National Society of Film Critics, Track 29, Hudson Hawk, Dinner Rush, and the live performance film Without You I'm Nothing. Past television credits include "Two Broke Girls," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Broad City," "Difficult People," You're the Worst," "The New Adventures of Old Christine," "Will &Grace," "The Sopranos," "The Larry Sanders Show" and "Roseanne." Music albums include I'm Your Woman (Polygram, 1986), Excuses for Bad Behavior (Epic, 1994) and the world music album Whatever It Takes (Mi5, 2009). She has written three books: May I Kiss You on the Lips, Miss Sandra?, Confessions of a Pretty Lady, and Love, Love and Love.

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of their patrons, their staff and artists inside and outside their venue are a top priority for The Wallis. All audience members attending indoor performances will be required to show proof of full vaccination upon entry at The Wallis, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the attending their performance date. Further details, including methods of vaccination confirmation and COVID testing will be announced soon. In addition, all patrons regardless of vaccination status will be required to properly wear a face mask over both the nose and mouth upon entering The Wallis' indoor spaces and for the duration of their visit. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. For The Wallis' most current health and safety protocols, visit TheWallis.org/SafetyIndoors.

Ticket prices are $39-$99 per person. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday - Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org/Bernhard.