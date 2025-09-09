Sandra Bernhard Returns To Joe’s Pub With CAUGHT OFF GUARD This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joe’s Pub at The Public will welcome back Sandra Bernhard this holiday season with Caught Off Guard, a brand-new evening of music, comedy, and stories in her signature unfiltered style. The show will run for 11 performances from December 26 through December 31, culminating in a special New Year’s Eve event to ring in 2026. Tickets are on sale now at joespub.org.

A beloved Joe’s Pub tradition for nearly two decades, Bernhard’s holiday runs have become one of New York’s most anticipated end-of-year events. This year’s edition promises fresh material, plenty of surprises, and the mix of cabaret, stand-up, and social commentary that has made Bernhard an American icon.

“It’s been a year of playing it cool and I don’t mean in the jazz sense,” said Bernhard. “These are crazy, how-low-can-we-go times, but Sandy is rising to the occasion, even when she’s Caught Off Guard. Just when you think you can’t take it anymore, pick up the touch tone and reserve a seat for the one and only Sandy B. Maybe it won’t change the planet, but it sure will elevate the conversation.”

About Sandra Bernhard

An Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, comedian, and author, Sandra Bernhard has captivated audiences for five decades with her singular stage presence. She currently stars in season two of Apple TV+’s Severance, Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and the A24 feature film Marty Supreme opposite Timothée Chalamet, directed by Josh Safdie. Her career spans film (The King of Comedy, Dinner Rush, In Bed With Madonna), television (American Horror Story, POSE, Will & Grace, Roseanne), and music, with albums including I’m Your Woman and Excuses for Bad Behavior. She is also the host of the weekly SiriusXM radio show Sandyland, now in its tenth year.

