Sacred Fools Theatre Company Brings TYT5 to the Hollywood Fringe

The term "tight five" refers to a comedian's short performance set used to communicate his life's perspectives in the form of jokes. Because of the 5 minute time limit, a comedian may feel pressured to rush during a performance. But when comedian Byron Coolie rushes through things, he does not get to take the time to be present and grasp his self worth. Sacred Fools Theatre Company will present TYT5, premiering at the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival. TYT5 is directed by Sidney Edwards and will run for seven performances June 11th through June 30th at the Broadwater Black Box in Los Angeles.

About the Show

He's only got five minutes to make you laugh! The pressure is on, but this young comic still has a lot to learn. As he travels from city to city, Byron Coolie questions his self-worth, navigates the entertainment industry, and confronts racial injustice. YOU ARE ENOUGH!!!

TYT 5 (tight five) is a play with three monologues that follow our main character, "Byron Coolie," at three different points in his life (about ten years apart). "Byron Coolie" is a well-traveled aspiring comedian with a wealth of experiences to pull from. Each monologue is sandwiched between 5-minute stand-up sets that progress through time and place as he finds his footing as a comedian. And, as “Byron” may learn, maybe being TYT isn’t as healthy as just Taking Your Time.

Who

Writer/Performer Byron Coolie is an actor, writer, and filmmaker based in Los Angeles, California. He holds an MFA in Performance from the University of Louisville in Louisville, KY. Originally from New Orleans, Byron lived in nine different cities before coming to LA, including Chicago and New York. Byron was the 2013 recipient of the Shawn T. Smith Best Characterization Award for his work in his original production, Schizophrenia at Elizabeth City State University in NC. Some of Byron’s favorite stage credits include “Mercutio” in Romeo and Juliet (Kentucky Shakespeare Festival), “Benvolio” in Romeo and Juliet (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre), “character” in Orphan of Chao (Nanyang Academy in Singapore), Two Gentlemen of Verona and The Winter’s Tale (Kentucky Shakespeare Festival), “Ora” in Amiri Baraka’s The Toilet (Haven Theatre), and “Malik” in Kingdom (Broken Nose Theatre). Byron’s television credits include Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, and Smoketown (series regular). His first feature film, Wages of Sin (starring Danny Trejo), will premiere in 2024. In 2023, Byron wrote and directed two short films: Do Not Disturb, a film that addresses healing and addiction to social media; and TOBI (also starring Byron), a film tackling black generational trauma and abuse. Byron is passionate about telling honest tales rooted in black culture.

Director Sidney Edwards is an actress (AEA), singer, dancer, and improv artist based in Los Angeles, California. She is also a director and associate member of the Stage Director’s and Choreographer’s Foundation (SDCF). Sidney has a BFA in Musical Theater from William Peace University, an MFA in Acting from the University of Louisville, and a graduate certificate in African American theatre from the University of Louisville in Louisville, KY. One of Sidney’s proudest accomplishments is being awarded a Distinguished Actor award at the 2018 Kennedy Center's American College Theater Festival for her thesis performance as “Ida B. Wells” in Miss Ida B. Wells. Sidney was also honored to perform at the 2017 National Black Theatre Festival in Kristen Greenidge's Baltimore, directed by Nefertiti Burton. She was the recipient of the annual Warren Oates award for her outstanding work and promise as an MFA student. Some of her favorite roles include “The Universal Flow” in Freight: The 5 Incarnations of Abel Green (The Fountain Theatre), “Amneris” in Aida (Karamu House), “Sally Bowles” in Cabaret (Leggett Theatre), and “Squeak” in The Color Purple (The Justice Theatre Project). Sidney is passionate about arts education and has worked as a teaching artist for Geffen Playhouse, Cleveland Play House, Actor’s Theatre of Louisville, and the legendary Karamu House Theater. Sidney has served as Theater Faculty at Baldwin Wallace and The University of Louisville, where she was the Director of the African American Theater Program.

Where: The Broadwater (Studio), 1078 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038

When: TYT5 runs for seven performances June 11th, 2024 - June 30th, 2024.

Tuesday June 11 2024, 8:00 PM

Saturday June 15 2024, 10:30 PM

Wednesday June 19 2024, 8:00 PM

Sunday June 23 2024, 5:00 PM

Friday June 28 2024, 6:30 PM

Saturday June 29 2024, 8:30 PM

Sunday June 30 2024, 6:30 PM

