STARLIGHT STAGE to premiere at The Hollywood Fringe Festival

"Starlight Stage" was a spec script, written by Daniel Sliwa, during a creative writing exercise in a recovery center. The initial 40 pages were expanded into 123 pages, then stripped back down to a lean 49 pages with help from director, Carly Jibson, and the cast. Through the investment of the whole team, the piece has been constantly evolving, finding the humor and pain associated with moments of loss, moving on and connection. Family is never simple, and the play follows one that happens to hold a lot of secrets and unfinished truths.

The production features Lana McKissack and Teya Patt, playing Sam and her mother Nancy, who meet in an unknown realm of existence which causes their realities to become entwined. The two then get swept up into a journey to find Nancy's "special" song that will guide her into the next life, and (hopefully) free Sam's mind. Despite the circumstances, Sam is still desperate for answers and uses the chance to try and learn more about her mother in her final moments. Little does Sam know, their adventure will take her to a forgotten love, dance her across musical numbers, float her into the fairy kingdom of her youth, and lead her to confronting her sister, Danielle. All this and more, will finally force Sam to face her daydreams and find her true abilities.

"Starlight Stage" is an original play, presented as a black-box dramedy with 3 female leads and 4 ensemble members who swap various roles, and sometimes play the same character. The cast also includes Melissa Bergland, Jamel King, Lee Lim, Connor Lewis, and Sade Ayodele, along with assistant direction by Alyssa Swann. This is Daniel Sliwa and Carly Jibson's first time headlining a production for the Hollywood Fringe Festival, and they're beyond excited as they feel they have something truly special: an outlandish (but relatable) story that makes you laugh, cry, and reminisce on loved ones- all within a breezy 50min runtime!

A "Pay What You Can" Preview is at 8pm on June 8th, followed by 4 more showings on June 15th, 20th, 28th, and 29th. Performances will be held at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre, in the LGBT Center's Village at Ed Gould Plaza. Address: 1125 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Free Parking will be available across the street, at the LGBT Center's parking garage. Located at:

1118 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90038

