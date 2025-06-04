SLAYeasy Cabaret to Bring 1920s-Inspired Pride Celebration to Bar Lubitsch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new one-night-only cabaret event is set to take over Bar Lubitsch on Sunday, June 22, transforming the venue into a Prohibition-era speakeasy with a modern twist. Titled SLAYeasy Cabaret, the immersive performance blends 1920s jazz revival with queer celebration and comedic flair.

The show will feature a cast of Los Angeles-based performers from both stage and screen, including Jayla Bryant, Danielle Inks, Annie Hudson, James Lambert-Solano, Alariza Nevárez, and Hadiyyah Noelle. Described as a blend of cabaret, satire, and music, the performance aims to merge vintage aesthetics with contemporary themes, such as jazz renditions of modern pop songs.

The event is produced by Run Amuck Entertainment, a performance collective founded by actors Kerstin, Hadiyyah, and Alariza in 2019. The group, which formed after working together at a now-closed theatre company, focuses on creating bold, disruptive live experiences.

“This Pride Month, we’re celebrating with a show that honors queer joy while acknowledging the urgency of the current social climate,” the producers said in a joint statement. “SLAYeasy is a love letter to the Roaring Twenties—and to rebellion itself.”

In addition to its artistic goals, the cabaret also has a charitable component: a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit The Trevor Project, supporting mental health services for LGBTQ+ youth.

Details:

Venue: Bar Lubitsch, 7702 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Time: Doors at 8:30 PM, Show at 9:00 PM

Tickets: $20–$25 (advance), $25–$30 (door), available at runamuckentertainment.com

Admission: 21+ | Two-item minimum

