SHI SHI KEN: THE PATH OF SOUL TRANSCENDENCE Comes to HFF

SHI SHI - KEN: The Path of Soul Transcendence is a one-man show about the Samurai Spirit. Kaz Kobayashi brings to the stage during the Hollywood Fringe Festival a one man's journey on becoming a real samurai using a Japnese sword fight choreography, stage combat, contemporary dance, acting, multimedia and original music. Samurai existential philosophy is the underlying theme of Kaz's first ever performance outside of Japan. SHI SHI - KEN: The Path of Soul Transcendence opens Friday, June 21th @ 10pm at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre at Hollywood Fringe Festival.

In SHI SHI - KEN, the SAMURAI kills with his sword for the first time. His values are broken when he is faced with the reality at the field of death with what he has done. He questions himself, What am I? What have I used my sword for? What is /Gi? In this play, the audience is presented with what is the true meaning of life.

Written, Choreographed & Performed by Kaz Kobayashi. Sound designed by Keiji Kouzuma. Japanese drum Taiko by Yuta Kanazashi. Photography by Takamitsu Sakamoto. Associate Producer: Ren Gyo Soh

Running Time: 45 minutes

PURCHASE TICKETS: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/5930

AGE APPROPRIATENESS: 13 +

PRODUCTION TEAM:

KAZ KOBAYASHI (Performer, Writer, Choreographer) is an actor, a Japanese sword combat (Ta Te) performer and choreographer (Ta Te- Shi). He has been appearing extensively on stage, TV, films in Japan.

Films include Rurouni Kenshin Part II: Kyoto Inferno (Warner Bros. Pictures, Inc., 2014), Time Scoop Hunter (NHK TV series 2011-2014, Movie in 2013.)

In addition, since 2012, he has been actively producing and performing his own, solo sword fight choreography, which has been touring around Japan. As a Japanese martial artist, Kaz holds black belts in several disciplines. His new work, SHI SHI KEN: The Path of Soul Transcendence is the culmination of all

his experience as an actor, a performer, and a martial artist, and this new challenge brings him out into the world beyond his native country, Japan.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You