Rubicon Theatre Co. Presents Lillias White And More Star In I DIG ROCK AND ROLL MUSIC

Rubicon Theatre Company presents an updated encore run of last year's World Premiere of I DIG ROCK AND ROLL MUSIC with an all new cast September 11 through September 29 at Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District.

A sequel to Lonesome Traveler, which premiered at Rubicon in 2013 and transferred Off-Broadway, earning Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations, I Dig Rock and Roll Music is a celebration of folk-rock then and now. The show had a successful run at Rubicon last fall and is back by popular demand. Described as a theatrical concert, the evening features songs from 1965 through the 1970s made famous by Peter, Paul and Mary; The Mamas and the Papas; Carole King; Joni Mitchell; Carly Simon; The Fifth Dimension; The Association; Otis Redding; Cat Stevens; The Youngbloods; The Beatles; The Eagles; and many others. I Dig Rock and Roll Music also includes original songs of passion and protest inspired by the era written by Noel Paul Stookey (Paul of Peter, Paul and Mary), and other members of the group. The event was conceived by Ovation winner and Rubicon co-founder James O'Neil, Lifetime Grammy Award-winner George Grove, and LADCC-winner/Tony nominee Dan Wheetman. Musical direction is by Scott Anthony, with arrangements by George Grove and the performers.

I Dig Rock and Roll Music features six performers, most are singer/songwriters and multi-instrumentalists: Scott Anthony (Once at South Coast Rep, The Christians at Center Theatre Group), who also serves as Musical Director; Ovation Winner Yvette Cason (9/11-9/19) (Dreamgirls and Play On! on Broadway); Harley Jay (Rent and King Kong on Broadway, Rubicon's Hello! My Baby); Beau Moore (Lonesome Traveler Tour with Peter Yarrow/Hedwig...); Charlotte Morris (Lonesome TravelerTour with Peter Yarrow/Once); Tony Award-Winner Lillias White (9/20-9/29) (The Life, Fela on Broadway/Rubicon's The Best is Yet to Come - Off Broadway); with Emiliano Almeida (Rubicon's Songs for a New World) on drums.

The first production of I Dig Rock and Roll Music was a hit with critics and fans alike, with the Ventura County Star describing the show as "Irresistible in its appeal...an urgent call for today's audiences to take charge of their world and their destinies." Backstage West called the show "...a dazzling array of uber-talented singer/songwriters. To that we say, 'Right on!'" and the Southern California Guide writer said that, "the music of this show speaks to all generations...this is a do not miss! A thrilling new event."





