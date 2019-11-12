Ring in the New Year with The Groundlings at this year's Groundlings New Year's Eve Spectacular! With a hilarious show, delectable treats, and a special champagne toast, you're not going to want to miss this celebration. Doors open at 9:00 p.m. where you'll be met with gourmet appetizers and specialty cocktails. The show starts at 10:00 p.m. and concludes at midnight with a champagne toast to welcome 2020! Tickets are $100.

The Groundlings Theatre is located at 7307 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.groundlings.com or call (323) 934-4747





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You