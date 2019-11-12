Ring In The New Year With The Groundlings

Article Pixel Nov. 12, 2019  

Ring In The New Year With The Groundlings

Ring in the New Year with The Groundlings at this year's Groundlings New Year's Eve Spectacular! With a hilarious show, delectable treats, and a special champagne toast, you're not going to want to miss this celebration. Doors open at 9:00 p.m. where you'll be met with gourmet appetizers and specialty cocktails. The show starts at 10:00 p.m. and concludes at midnight with a champagne toast to welcome 2020! Tickets are $100.

The Groundlings Theatre is located at 7307 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.groundlings.com or call (323) 934-4747



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Vergennes Opera House Welcomes BROADWAY DIRECT In Its 14th Season
  • Lost Nation Theater is Holding LNT-AID Benefit Concert
  • Lost Nation Theater Presents LNT AID – Vermont Stars Come Out For Lost Nation Theater
  • Dorset Theatre Festival Presents 6th Annual Jean E. Miller Young Playwrights Competition