Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band with Zach Person Comes To The Mint, April 8

Their new CD went #1 on the Billboard, iTunes and the SiriusXM Blues Charts and they just finished a tour with ZZ Top!

Mar. 11, 2022  

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band with Zach Person comes to The Mint, Friday, April 8, 2022 8:00 PM.

Three time BMA nominee's The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band are the greatest front-porch blues band in the world. They are led by Reverend Peyton, who most consider to be the premier finger picker playing today.

He has earned a reputation as both a singularly compelling performer and a persuasive evangelist for the rootsy, country blues styles that captured his imagination early in life and inspired him and his band to make pilgrimages to Clarksdale, Mississippi to study under such blues masters as T-Model Ford, Robert Belfour and David "Honeyboy" Edwards. Now The Big Damn Band is back with an explosive new record Dance Songs For Hard Times that was produced by Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton).

The record is critically acclaimed by Rolling Stone, Relix, Popmatters, Guitar World, American Songwriter, No Depression, Glide, Wide Open Country, Paste, American Blues Scene and many more!

Purchase tickets at wl.seetickets.us/event/The-Reverend-Peytons-Big-Damn-Band-with-Zach-Person/46077.



