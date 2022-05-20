Reperceive Your Works at Placer Rep's May 2022 ColLABoration LAB

Placer Repertory Theater's ColLABoration LAB this May 25th at 7 p.m. explores the lens "Reperception," through which presenters and attendees may explore the phenomena which occur when discovering new facets of familiar arts and culture. This month's hosts are Placer Rep company members Kevin Foster, Outreach Director, and Placer Rep's Audio Engineer/Stage Manager, Gage Doss.

A partial line-up of performers, presenters, and organizations & creatives to be profiled include:

Katherine Stroller (Actor/Character Movement Coach)

Kevin Foster (Actor/Writer)

Ciara Cumiskey

Matt Kaiser

Preview of a new historical work in development Ghosts of Placer County

Creatives from the arts, culture and humanities who wish to present and nonparticipating general audience members are welcome. Visit Eventbrite.com to register for this FREE live event (also livestreamed via Zoom) or email outreach@placerrep.org. "With such eclectic, creative presenters and attendees sharing insightful discourse, you can look forward to discovering something new every month," said Kevin Foster, the LAB Host. Creatives and cultural advocates come together to incubate new works and ideas in an open and supportive atmosphere.

Collaboration LAB is a FREE monthly open stage/mic for the arts, culture and humanities hosted by Placer Repertory Theater in-person and via Zoom, on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. (Pacific), January through October 2022. This program is FREE, and currently unfunded. You may donate to Placer Repertory Theater via their website (Placerrep.org) or reach out to development@placerrep.org for sponsorship opportunities.

Audiences may recall Placer Repertory Theater as the professional company that produces the monthly show RIFTS IN TIME: Interactive Adventure Theater and commissions and produces new works relevant to Placer County, who won five regional theatrical awards with Broadway World and Gold Country Media in 2021.

Placer Repertory Theater (PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit professional performing arts and cultural organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the area. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook and Instagram: @PlacerRep.

Publishers: Contact Kevin Foster, Outreach Director, at Outreach@PlacerRep.org, or Teresa Stirling Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director, at ArtisticDirector@PlacerRep.org.