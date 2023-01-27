Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Redondo Ballet Presents SNOW QUEEN, February 18 & 19

Redondo Ballet's production of SNOW QUEEN is directed and choreographed by Donna Perkins and Francesca Stern.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Redondo Ballet presents SNOW QUEEN based on Hans Christian Anderson's tale at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center on February 18 and 19, 2023.

Redondo Ballet was formed in 2014 with a vision to create a home for the art of dance in the South Bay. Their productions are built on works of unparalleled excellence, rooted in the classical tradition with a conscious commitment to create distinctive, innovative works of art featuring a multigenerational, professional level cast.

Redondo Ballet's production of SNOW QUEEN, directed and choreographed by Donna Perkins and Francesca Stern, is based on Hans Christian Anderson's tale, but puts an incredibly unique and exciting spin on the story, taking Rudie (whose best friend has been taken by the evil Snow Queen), on an adventurous odyssey. We first meet life-long best friends, Rudie and Pearl, playing together as children. Now older, they continue their joyous friendship on a summer's day. But the evil Snow Queen, mixed in with the traveling gypsies, secretly watches the friends and becomes so jealous, she later freezes summer and steals Pearl away. All that is left behind is Pearl's favorite red scarf.

While Pearl is being held prisoner by the Queen, her minion and guards, Rudie frantically searches for his friend, showing the scarf to all that he meets. The Snow Queen tricks Rudie with a poison apple, causing him to fall into a dream state during which Rudie embarks upon an incredible adventure. During his quest, he depends on the kindness of some very bizarre strangers in many different lands where he meets cowboys, mermaids, northern lights, jungle creatures, pirates, fabulous Parisiennes, and even travels in space! And all the while, the evil Queen holds Pearl captive. Will the friends ever be reunited? And is it all a dream, or has fantasy become reality?

Leading the Redondo Ballet cast are Kelly Vittetoe as the Snow Queen, Anthony Cannarella as Rudie, and Jasmine Ejan as Pearl. The talented multigenerational ensemble features dancers from the South Bay and beyond, including (in alphabetical order) Kingsley Aguillen, Naomi Arias, Jacob Byrd, Audrey George, Peyton Holcomb, Sofia Jansen, Sondi Kroeger-Foley, Adrienne Gonzalez, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Matthew Schroeder, Sora Seki, Sabrina Tamura, and Trenton Williams from over 70 company dancers!

SNOW QUEEN performed by Redondo Ballet opens Saturday, February 18 at 7:00pm with a 3:00pm matinee on Sunday, February 19 at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redonda Beach, CA 90278.

Tickets range from $25-$50, available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221554®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fredondoballet.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, by phone (310) 292-4572, or prior to each performance at the box office. Audience members under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a paying adult. Masks are optional but highly recommended while indoors.

For those unable to attend in person, Redondo Ballet's 2022 production of SNOW QUEEN will be airing on Ovation TV on February 12 as part of the Arthouse block starting at 7:30am PT.




