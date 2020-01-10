Presenters Announced For 30th Annual LA Stage Alliance Ovation Awards
Presenters have been announced for the 30th Annual LA Stage Alliance Ovation Awards on Monday, January 13, at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Red carpet arrivals will begin at 6pm and the ceremony, hosted by George Salazar, is set to begin at 7:30pm.
Los Angeles theatre notables scheduled to be presenters are (in alphabetical order) Claudia de Vasco (Co-Artistic Director, Chalk Repertory Theatre and Managing Director of Emerging Arts Leaders/Los Angeles); Snehal Desai (Producing Artistic Director, East West Players); Geoff Elliott (Co-Producing Artistic Director, A Noise Within); Danny Feldman (Producing Artistic Director, Pasadena Playhouse); Harry Groener (Founding Member, Antaeus Theatre Company); Brian Kite (Interim Dean, UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television); Sharon Lawrence (Four-time Emmy Award nominee and member of IAMA Theatre Company); Terence McFarland (Associate Executive Director, Valley Performing Arts Center and former CEO of LA Stage Alliance); Steven Leigh Morris (Founder, StageRaw.com and former Editor and Critic-at-Large at LA Weekly); Angela Nicholas (Lifetime Member of The Actors Studio); Oanh Nguyen (Founding Artistic Director, Chance Theatre); Elmira Rahim (Founder, Elan Ensemble); Julia Rodriguez-Elliott (Co-Producing Artistic Director, A Noise Within); Michael A. Shepperd (Artistic Director, Celebration Theatre); Vanessa Stewart (Co-Artistic Director, Sacred Fools Theater); and Graham Wetterhanm (Executive Producer and Creative Director, After Hours Theatre Company). All appearances are subject to availability.
This year's ceremony is directed by Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx, with musical direction by Dolf Ramos. Scenic advisor is Sarah Krainin, lighting design is by Tom Ontiveros, sound design is by Cricket Myers, and projection design is by Jason H. Thompson. Production stage manager is Cate Cundiff. Assistant stage managers are Brooke Baldwin and Courtney Rhodes. Producers are Marco Gomez, Max Oken, and Michaela Bulkley.
Sponsors of this year's Ovation Awards are DOMA Development Corporation; DOMA Theatre Company; Requiem Media Productions, LLC; SE7EN Waves Entertainment, LLC; Venture Hills Entertainment, LLC; UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television; UC San Diego; F&D Scene Changes LTD; Bakers Man Productions; Rosebrand; Zodiac Entertainment, LLC; Perpetua Holdings, LLC; Behind the Mask, Inc.; Millennia Development, Inc.; Variety; Samsung; Kinetic Lighting; Dominican Republic Tourism Board; Omni Cultural TV Fest in Partnership with NATPE; and Ken Werther Publicity.
The Theatre at Ace Hotel is located at 929 S. Broadway in downtown Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.OvationAwards.com.