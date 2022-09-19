Pianist Stewart Goodyear to Perform at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in October

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present pianist Stewart Goodyear in his Wallis debut on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 7:30 PM, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater. Goodyear is an accomplished concert pianist, improviser, and composer. On the program for Stewart Goodyear, Piano: Phoenix are Jennifer Higdon's Secret and Glass Gardens, Anthony Davis' Middle Passage, Debussy's La Cathédrale Engloutie and L'Isle Joyeuse, Beethoven's Sonata in B-flat Major, and Phoenix, a California premiere by Goodyear himself. The title Phoenix is inspired by the works being performed at this concert: obtaining new life by arising from the sound world, past traditions, and gestures of Franz Lizst, similar to a phoenix, which obtains new life by rising from the ashes of its predecessor. Preludes @ the Wallis, a conversation with the artist moderated by Classical California KUSC's Brian Lauritzen, begins at 6:30 PM.

Tickets ($39 - $99) are on sale now, as are single tickets and subscriptions to all performances in The Wallis' 2022/2023 Season. TheWallis.org/Goodyear

Stewart Goodyear is an accomplished concert pianist, improviser, and composer. He has performed with, and has been commissioned by, many of the major orchestras and chamber music organizations around the world. Orchid Classics released Goodyear's recording of his suite for piano and orchestra, "Callaloo," and his piano sonata. His recent commissions include a Piano Quintet for the Penderecki String Quartet, and a piano work for the Honens Piano Competition. Goodyear's discography includes the complete sonatas and piano concertos of Beethoven, as well as concertos by Tchaikovsky, Grieg and Rachmaninov, an album of Ravel piano works, and an album entitled For Glenn Gould, which combines repertoire from Gould's US and Montreal debuts. His Rachmaninov recording received a Juno nomination for Best Classical Album for Soloist and Large Ensemble Accompaniment. Goodyear's recording of his own transcription of Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker (Complete Ballet)" was chosen by the New York Times as one of the best classical music recordings of 2015. His discography is released on the Marquis Classics, Orchid Classics, Steinway and Sons, and the Bright Shiny Things labels. His latest album, entitled Phoenix, was released on the Bright Shiny Things label in October 2021 and includes Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition."

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills.

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, our staff, and artists inside and outside the venue are a top priority for The Wallis. Facial masks, covering both the mouth and nose, are still required at all times while within the venue. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. Current Health & Safety Protocols and updates may also be accessed at TheWallis.org/Safety. Policies are subject to change.

About Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts:

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a dynamic cultural hub and community resource where local, national and International Artists share their artistry with ever-expanding audiences. The campus, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, CA, is committed to robust and distinctive presentations and education programs curated with both creativity and social impact in mind. Distinguished by its eclectic programming that mirrors the diverse landscape of Los Angeles and its location in the entertainment capital of the world, The Wallis has produced and presented more than 350 theater, dance, music, film, cabaret, conversation, and family entertainment programs since its doors opened in October 2013. Its programming has been nominated for 79 Ovation Awards and nine L.A. Drama Critic's Circle Awards. The campus itself, a breathtaking 70,000-square-foot facility, celebrating the classic and the modern, has garnered six architectural awards. Designed by acclaimed architect Zoltan E. Pali (SPF:architects), the restored building features the original 1933 Beverly Hills Post Office (on the National Register of Historic Places), which serves as the theater's dramatic yet welcoming lobby, and includes the contemporary 500-seat, state-of-the-art Bram Goldsmith Theater; the 150-seat Lovelace Studio Theater; an inviting open-air plaza for family, community and other performances; and GRoW @ The Wallis: A Space for Arts Education, where learning opportunities for all ages and backgrounds abound. Together, these elements embrace the city's history and its future, creating a performing arts destination for L.A.-area visitors and residents alike. Michael Nemeroff is Chairman of The Wallis' Board of Directors.

Photo credit: Anita Zvonar