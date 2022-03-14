Photos: World Premiere Of ALMA Announced At Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre

The world premiere of "Alma" opened Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre, written by up-and-coming playwright Benjamin Benne and directed by Juliette Carrillo, this new work reopens the Douglas after more than two years. Produced in cooperation with American Blues Theater, the cast of "Alma" features Sabrina Fest as daughter Angel and Cheryl Umaña as mother Alma.

In Benne's exciting new work Alma and Angel have built a lifetime of wishes, one for each of Angel's 17 years - health, love, carne asada every day and a spot at UC Davis. Now, on the eve of the SAT test, Alma comes home to discover her daughter is out drinking rather than studying her flashcards. As Alma goes into her parenting toolbox, drawing on guilt, nostalgia and an expertly wielded chancla (sandal), we learn that there is more than one person's future at stake and the mother and daughter's hopes and goals for each other may not be in as close alignment as they once were.

The creative team for the world premiere includes Tanya Orellana (scenic design), Carolyn Mazuca (costume design), Lonnie Rafael Alcaraz (lighting design), Daniel Corral (sound design and original music), Edgar Landa (fight director). Casting is by Morales/O'con Casting and Miriam Mendoza is the production stage manager.

Tickets for "Alma" start at $30. They are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012 or at the Kirk Douglas Theatre at 9820 Washington Blvd. in Culver City 90232).

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging



