Photos & Video: See Lesli Margherita, Jennifer Leigh Warren & More at Opening Night of DARK OF THE MOON

The production runs through April 16.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Rubicon Theatre of Ventura is presenting the organization's 46th mainstage world premiere - a developmental musical production based on Dark of the Moon, the 1945 Broadway play by Howard Richardson and William Berney.

See photos and video from opening night below!

The new production is adapted and written by noted television and film writer/producer Jonathan Prince; with music and lyrics by multi-platinum songwriters Lindy Robbins, Dave Bassett and Steve Robson. Rubicon Co-Founder James O'Neil (Drama Desk and Ovation Award-winner) directs, with choreography by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies and multiple Broadway and West End shows). Musical supervision is by Brad Haak (Conductor for An American in Paris and Mary Poppins on Broadway), musical direction by Brent Crayon (premieres of John Bucchino's It's Only Life and Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots) and arrangements by renowned guitarist and composer Dillon Kondor (numerous TV/film credits include "Jesus Christ Superstar" Live, Kennedy Center Honors with the cast of Hamilton and many others).

Dark of the Moon: A New Musical performances take place at Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District. The production runs through April 16, with low-priced previews March 29-31.


The story of Dark of the Moon: A New Musical follows John, a witch boy from the Smoky Mountains, who falls in love with Barbara Allen, a beautiful and rebellious mortal girl who longs for more life than she finds in the fictitious Appalachian town of Buck Creek. John is willing to give up anything to be with Barbara Allen, and makes a deal with the conjur people to give up his immortality and become mortal if Barbara and he can stay true to each other for a year. Based on the classic stage play of the same name, this new musical adaptation is the sexy, soulful tale of young lovers torn apart by prejudice and fear - a modern melding of "Twilight" and Romeo and Juliet loosely based on a centuries-old ballad. Heart wrenchingly beautiful, and profoundly poetic, Dark of the Moon: A New Musical features a dual score by an award-winning songwriting team with a bluegrass/folk sound voiced by the humans juxtaposed with a rock/soul sound from the witches.

Performances are Wednesdays at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Prices are $30 to $69.50 with special discounts for students, seniors, military and Equity members. For a complete schedule, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call 805.667.2900.

Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita

Jennifer Leigh Warren
Jennifer Leigh Warren

Jennifer Leigh Warren and Michael Jackowitz
Jennifer Leigh Warren and Michael Jackowitz

AVA DELANEY
AVA DELANEY

AVA DELANEY
AVA DELANEY

JAKE David Smith
JAKE David Smith

Juliette Redden and JAKE David Smith
Juliette Redden and JAKE David Smith

JONATHAN PRINCE, Lindy Robbins AND DAVE BASSETT
JONATHAN PRINCE, Lindy Robbins AND DAVE BASSETT

AVA DELANEY and Joseph Fuqua
AVA DELANEY and Joseph Fuqua

DAVE BASSETT, Lindy Robbins, and Michael Jackowitz
DAVE BASSETT, Lindy Robbins, and Michael Jackowitz

TESSA NEELEY, Ted Neeley and LEEYAN NEELEY
TESSA NEELEY, Ted Neeley and LEEYAN NEELEY

DYLAN GOIKE, Anna Demaria and Lesli Margherita
DYLAN GOIKE, Anna Demaria and Lesli Margherita

AVA DELANEY and HEATHER YOUMANS
AVA DELANEY and HEATHER YOUMANS

Juliette Redden and JAKE David Smith
Juliette Redden and JAKE David Smith

Jennifer Leigh Warren
Jennifer Leigh Warren

Timothy Warmen, XIMENA VALENTINA ALVEAR, and Marc Cardiff
Timothy Warmen, XIMENA VALENTINA ALVEAR, and Marc Cardiff

MICHAEL DENI, CJ CRUZ, Jane Macfie, HEATHER YOUMANS, Phillip Attmore
MICHAEL DENI, CJ CRUZ, Jane Macfie, HEATHER YOUMANS, Phillip Attmore

Anna Demaria, AVA DELANEY and SPENCER TY
Anna Demaria, AVA DELANEY and SPENCER TY

XIMENA VALENTINA ALVEAR, SPENCER TY, ANASTACIA JONES, Lauralyn Mcclelland and Anna Demaria
XIMENA VALENTINA ALVEAR, SPENCER TY, ANASTACIA JONES, Lauralyn Mcclelland and Anna Demaria






April 6, 2023

See photos and video from opening night of the world premiere of Dark of the Moon at Rubicon Theatre.
