Photos: SHE KILLS MONSTERS At Kentwood Players

Kentwood Players will present She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen opening Friday, July 18 at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles 90045. Check out photos of the cast.

This production is directed by Shawn Summerer and produced by Alison Boole and Elizabeth Bouton Summerer. She Kills Monsters is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.

Performance dates are Friday, July 18 through Saturday, August 9, 2025. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Saturday matinees at 2:00pm will be added on July 26 and continue through the rest of the run.

Featured in the cast are Elora Becker, Caitlin Callahan, Ilona Concetta, Marcus Escobar, Finley Gaedke, Lucy Gilbert, Asher Hagler, Jackson Landreau, Adelynn Paik, Harrison James Steckler, Syd Sukalski, Benjamin Paul Wheeler, and Myesha Williams.

Agnes' family has been killed in a car crash. But that's not what this play is about. Instead, it's about Agnes discovering who her sister was (and maybe some new things about herself as well) while playing through an original Dungeons and Dragons ® adventure her sister wrote. She Kills Monsters is a comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games! In this high octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and 90's pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

Reserved seats are $25 with a $4 discount for seniors, children, students and military, available online at www.kentwoodplayers.org, by emailing boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org, or by calling (310)645-5156. Group rates for 10 or more can be arranged with the box office.



Adelynn Paik, Caitlin Callahan, and Elora Becker

Lucy Gilbert, Adelynn Paik, Caitlin Callahan, Elora Becker

Caitlin Callahan, Lucy Gilbert

