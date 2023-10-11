Photos: Kevin Flynn's FEAR OF HEIGHTS Opens This Weekend At The Odyssey

Tim Byron Owen directs this examination of the American experience through the lens of his Irish immigrant family.
‘Fear of Heights’, actor-comedian Kevin Flynn’s heartwarming and often hilarious solo show about an Irish American kid's phobias, family life and the meaning of success, gets its West Coast premiere this weekend at the Odyssey Theatre.
Kevin’s grandfather, a tough, Irish steelworker, may have been unafraid to perch precariously on a steel beam high above the New York skyline — but young Kevin finds himself dreaming of the bright lights of Hollywood instead. Tim Byron Owen directs this examination of the American experience through the lens of his Irish immigrant family.
Performances run October 12 through October 29. To purchase tickets and for more information, go to Click Here.
