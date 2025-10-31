Photos: BESIDE MYSELF at the Laguna Playhouse

The show will run through Sunday, November 16.
Laguna Playhouse is presenting the second show of its 2025/2026 season with the rolling world premiere comedy, BESIDE MYSELF by Paul Slade Smith and directed by David Ellenstein. BESIDE MYSELF will run through Sunday, November 16 at the Laguna Playhouse. Check out photos below!
Step into the brilliantly inventive world premiere BESIDE MYSELF where modern anxiety meets magical possibility, as a revolutionary medical procedure creates an unexpected double dose of identity crisis. This witty, surreal comedy sparkles as two versions of one woman wrestle for control with hilarious and profound results. From Paul Slade Smith, the clever mind behind The Angel Next Door, The Outsider, and Unnecessary Farce, comes a comedic exploration where finding your best life means learning to embrace both sides of yourself.
Photo Credit: Jason Niedle/TETHOS
Erin Noel Grennan, Christopher M. Williams and Matthew Henerson
Jacquelyn Ritz and Erin Noel Grennan
Christopher M. Williams, Jacquelyn Ritz, Matthew Henerson and Tom Daugherty
Matthew Henerson, Jacquelyn Ritz, Erin Noel Grennan, Christopher M. Williams and Tom Daugherty
Erin Noel Grennan and Tom Daugherty
Alanna J. Smith, Matthew Henerson, Jacquelyn Ritz and Erin Noel Grennan
Erin Noel Grennan and Christopher M. Williams
Jacquelyn Ritz, Tom Daugherty, Erin Noel Grennan, Alanna J. Smith, Christopher M. Williams and Matthew Henerson
