Photo Flash: John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS Opens At The Ahmanson Theatre

Sep. 9, 2019  

Following its Tony-nominated hit Broadway run seen by tens of thousands, Tony Award winner John Leguizamo's one-man play "Latin History for Morons" will be presented by Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles from September 5 through October 20, 2019. See photos from opening night!

The WOW Agency brings "Latin History for Morons" to Los Angeles as part of a North American tour that premiered at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York and has traveled across the country including engagements in Atlanta, Dallas, Durham, Hartford, Miami, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and San Antonio among others. For more information on upcoming city engagements, please visit LatinHistoryOnTour.com.

"Latin History for Morons" is inspired by the near total absence of Latinos from his son's American History books. John Leguizamo embarks on an outrageously funny, frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school history project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Pitbull into 110 irreverent and uncensored minutes above and beyond his unique style.

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging

Loretta Devine

Michelle and Dito Montiel

Richard Azurdia

Larry Powell

Perez Hilton

Richard Montoya

Peter Paige

Kim Staunton

Devin Kelley

Laura Bell Bundy and Hutchi Hancock

Diarra Kilpatrick

Mara Marini

Chrissie Fit

Melinna Bobadilla

Shoniqua Shandai

Alex Castillo

Actor Alex Castillo attends the opening night performance of âa???"Latin History for Moronsâa?? at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Sept. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)

Ian Chen

Suzanne Cryer

Henri Lubatti

Kate Linder

Lily Pino and Danny Pino

Michelle Kwan

Chef Roy Choi

Jonathan Del Arco

Jeri Ryan and Jonathan Del Arco

Behzad Dabu

Nia Vardalos

Auliâa??a??i Cravalho

Jeri Ryan

Cedric the Entertainer

Laurence Fishburne

Jeri Ryan attends the opening night performance of âa???"Latin History for Moronsâa?? at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Sept. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)

Gina Torres

Emeraude Toubia

Edward James Olmos

John Leguizamo

John Leguizamo

Doug Edley, John Leguizamo, Nelle Nugent, Kenneth Teaton and Randall H. Kamay

Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman and Center Theatre Group Producing Director Douglas C. Baker

Douglas C. Baker, John Leguizamo, Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, Board President Kiki Ramos Gindler and Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman

Chrissie Fit and John Leguizamo

Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman and Edward James Olmos

Edward James Olmos and Jon Favreau

Edward James Olmos and John Leguizamo

Chef Roy Choi, Michelle Kwan and John Leguizamo backstage after the opening night performance of âa???"Latin History for Moronsâa?? at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Sept. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)

John Leguizamo and Jon Favreau

Edward James Olmos and Laurence Fishburne

Jon Favreau, John Leguizamo and Gina Torres

John Leguizamo, Cedric the Entertainer and Nia Vardalos

Nia Vardalos and Jeri Ryan

Edward James Olmos and Cedric the Entertainer backstage

Cedric the Entertainer, Jon Favreau and Chef Roy Choi

Cedric the Entertainer and Nia Vardalos

Cedric the Entertainer and Jeri Ryan

Laurence Fishburne and Edward James Olmos

Chef Roy Choi, Jon Favreau, Hutchi Hancock, Laura Bell Bundy, Gina Torres, writer/performer John Leguizamo, actors Laurence Fishburne, Cedric the Entertainer, Nia Vardalos, Jeri Ryan, Edward James Olmos and Olympian Michelle Kwan

Gina Torres, Cedric the Entertainer

Gina Torres, John Leguizamo, Laurence Fishburne and Cedric the Entertainer



