Photo Flash: John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS Opens At The Ahmanson Theatre
Following its Tony-nominated hit Broadway run seen by tens of thousands, Tony Award winner John Leguizamo's one-man play "Latin History for Morons" will be presented by Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles from September 5 through October 20, 2019. See photos from opening night!
The WOW Agency brings "Latin History for Morons" to Los Angeles as part of a North American tour that premiered at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York and has traveled across the country including engagements in Atlanta, Dallas, Durham, Hartford, Miami, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and San Antonio among others. For more information on upcoming city engagements, please visit LatinHistoryOnTour.com.
"Latin History for Morons" is inspired by the near total absence of Latinos from his son's American History books. John Leguizamo embarks on an outrageously funny, frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school history project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Pitbull into 110 irreverent and uncensored minutes above and beyond his unique style.
Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging
Michelle and Dito Montiel
Laura Bell Bundy and Hutchi Hancock
Diarra Kilpatrick
Shoniqua Shandai
Alex Castillo
Actor Alex Castillo attends the opening night performance of âa???"Latin History for Moronsâa?? at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Sept. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Henri Lubatti
Lily Pino and Danny Pino
Chef Roy Choi
Jeri Ryan and Jonathan Del Arco
Auliâa??a??i Cravalho
Jeri Ryan attends the opening night performance of âa???"Latin History for Moronsâa?? at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Sept. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Emeraude Toubia
Doug Edley, John Leguizamo, Nelle Nugent, Kenneth Teaton and Randall H. Kamay
Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman and Center Theatre Group Producing Director Douglas C. Baker
Douglas C. Baker, John Leguizamo, Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, Board President Kiki Ramos Gindler and Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman
Chrissie Fit and John Leguizamo
Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman and Edward James Olmos
Edward James Olmos and Jon Favreau
Edward James Olmos and John Leguizamo
Chef Roy Choi, Michelle Kwan and John Leguizamo backstage after the opening night performance of âa???"Latin History for Moronsâa?? at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Sept. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
John Leguizamo and Jon Favreau
Edward James Olmos and Laurence Fishburne
Jon Favreau, John Leguizamo and Gina Torres
John Leguizamo, Cedric the Entertainer and Nia Vardalos
Edward James Olmos and Cedric the Entertainer backstage
Cedric the Entertainer, Jon Favreau and Chef Roy Choi
Cedric the Entertainer and Nia Vardalos
Cedric the Entertainer and Jeri Ryan
Laurence Fishburne and Edward James Olmos
Chef Roy Choi, Jon Favreau, Hutchi Hancock, Laura Bell Bundy, Gina Torres, writer/performer John Leguizamo, actors Laurence Fishburne, Cedric the Entertainer, Nia Vardalos, Jeri Ryan, Edward James Olmos and Olympian Michelle Kwan
Gina Torres, Cedric the Entertainer
Gina Torres, John Leguizamo, Laurence Fishburne and Cedric the Entertainer