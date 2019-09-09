Photo Flash: John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS Opens At The Ahmanson Theatre

Following its Tony-nominated hit Broadway run seen by tens of thousands, Tony Award winner John Leguizamo's one-man play "Latin History for Morons" will be presented by Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles from September 5 through October 20, 2019. See photos from opening night!

The WOW Agency brings "Latin History for Morons" to Los Angeles as part of a North American tour that premiered at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York and has traveled across the country including engagements in Atlanta, Dallas, Durham, Hartford, Miami, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and San Antonio among others. For more information on upcoming city engagements, please visit LatinHistoryOnTour.com.

"Latin History for Morons" is inspired by the near total absence of Latinos from his son's American History books. John Leguizamo embarks on an outrageously funny, frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school history project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Pitbull into 110 irreverent and uncensored minutes above and beyond his unique style.

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging



Loretta Devine



Michelle and Dito Montiel



Richard Azurdia



Larry Powell



Perez Hilton



Richard Montoya



Peter Paige



Kim Staunton



Devin Kelley



Laura Bell Bundy and Hutchi Hancock



Diarra Kilpatrick



Mara Marini



Chrissie Fit



Melinna Bobadilla



Shoniqua Shandai



Alex Castillo



Actor Alex Castillo attends the opening night performance of âa???"Latin History for Moronsâa?? at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Sept. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)



Ian Chen



Suzanne Cryer



Henri Lubatti



Kate Linder



Lily Pino and Danny Pino



Michelle Kwan



Chef Roy Choi



Jonathan Del Arco



Jeri Ryan and Jonathan Del Arco



Behzad Dabu



Nia Vardalos



Auliâa??a??i Cravalho



Jeri Ryan



Cedric the Entertainer



Laurence Fishburne



Jeri Ryan attends the opening night performance of âa???"Latin History for Moronsâa?? at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Sept. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)



Gina Torres



Emeraude Toubia



Edward James Olmos



John Leguizamo



John Leguizamo



Doug Edley, John Leguizamo, Nelle Nugent, Kenneth Teaton and Randall H. Kamay



Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman and Center Theatre Group Producing Director Douglas C. Baker



Douglas C. Baker, John Leguizamo, Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, Board President Kiki Ramos Gindler and Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman



Chrissie Fit and John Leguizamo



Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman and Edward James Olmos



Edward James Olmos and Jon Favreau



Edward James Olmos and John Leguizamo



Chef Roy Choi, Michelle Kwan and John Leguizamo backstage after the opening night performance of âa???"Latin History for Moronsâa?? at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Sept. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)



John Leguizamo and Jon Favreau



Edward James Olmos and Laurence Fishburne



Jon Favreau, John Leguizamo and Gina Torres



John Leguizamo, Cedric the Entertainer and Nia Vardalos



Nia Vardalos and Jeri Ryan



Edward James Olmos and Cedric the Entertainer backstage



Cedric the Entertainer, Jon Favreau and Chef Roy Choi



Cedric the Entertainer and Nia Vardalos



Cedric the Entertainer and Jeri Ryan



Laurence Fishburne and Edward James Olmos



Chef Roy Choi, Jon Favreau, Hutchi Hancock, Laura Bell Bundy, Gina Torres, writer/performer John Leguizamo, actors Laurence Fishburne, Cedric the Entertainer, Nia Vardalos, Jeri Ryan, Edward James Olmos and Olympian Michelle Kwan



Gina Torres, Cedric the Entertainer



Gina Torres, John Leguizamo, Laurence Fishburne and Cedric the Entertainer