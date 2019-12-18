Pacific Symphony Presents World-Renowned Trumpeter Chris Botti For Valentine's Day

Back by popular demand, the multifaceted virtuoso Chris Botti teams up with Pacific Symphony for a night of trumpeted serenades that you and your Valentine won't soon forget. From crooning jazz standards and classical ballads to upbeat pop tunes, Botti's wide array of performing expertise is sure to put you in a romantic mood. Pops conductor Albert-George Schram joins the Symphony again for this spectacular concert.

"Valentine's Day with Chris Botti" takes place on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15, at 8 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets start at $55. This concert is part of the Symphony's 2019-20 Pops Series. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

Since the release of his 2004 critically acclaimed CD "When I Fall In Love," Chris Botti has become the largest-selling American instrumental artist. His success has crossed over from jazz to audiences usually reserved for pop music, and his ongoing association with PBS has led to four #1 jazz albums, as well as multiple Gold, Platinum and Grammy Awards. Most recently, his latest album "Impressions" won the Grammy for "Best Pop Instrumental." Performing worldwide and selling more than four million albums, he has found a form of creative expression that begins in jazz and expands beyond the limits of any single genre. Hitting the road for as many as 300 days per year, the trumpeter has also performed with many of the finest symphonies and at some of the world's most prestigious venues from Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl to the Sydney Opera House and the Teatro Reale di San Carlo in Italy.

Equally adept at conducting classical and pops programs, Albert-George Schram has led a wide variety of repertoire for many orchestras in the U.S. and abroad. Schram is currently resident conductor of the Nashville Symphony and resident staff conductor of the Columbus (Ohio) and Charlotte symphonies. He has conducted classical, pops, holiday and educational concerts for all three orchestras. He has also served as music director of the Lubbock (Texas) Symphony and the Lynn (Fla.) Philharmonic, and has held titled positions with the Louisville and Florida philharmonic orchestras. On the classical side, Schram has worked with many distinguished artists, including pianists Lang Lang and Olga Kern and violinist Elmar Oliveira, among others. As a pops conductor, Schram has worked with James Taylor, Art Garfunkel, Chris Botti, LeAnn Rimes, Boyz II Men, Kenny G, Olivia Newton-John, Chicago, Aretha Franklin and many others.

Artists, programs, prices and dates are subject to change.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You