Pacific Symphony Announces Pedals and Pipes Series

Pacific Symphony has announced Pedals & Pipes, a series that presents a variety of national and international organists to perform diverse repertoire to the highest standard. This engaging trio of concerts showcases the supersonic splendor of the mighty William J. Gillespie Concert Organ, a spectacular one-of-a-kind instrument built specially to suit the perfect acoustics of the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

The 2022-23 Pedals & Pipes season, generously sponsored by Valerie and Barry Hon, is sure to be a memorable experience for all: the series opens acclaimed organist Todd Wilson along with members of Pacific Symphony in our beloved Holiday Organ Spectacular (Dec. 20, 2022), complete with festive favorites and other holiday repertoire. In spring, Organ Superstar Anna Logwood (April 1, 2023) will prove why she's one of England's up-and-coming organists who commands a huge online following as a TikTok star. And the season concludes with Organ Virtuoso Christopher Houlihan (June 4, 2023), who has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times for his "glowing, miraculously life-affirming performances."

Subscriptions for the Pedals & Pipes series start at just $35. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

HOLIDAY ORGAN SPECTACULAR

Tues., Dec. 20, 2022 • 7:30 p.m.



Celebrate the season with the king of instruments! Enjoy a magnitude of musical splendors with world-class organist Todd Wilson and members of Pacific Symphony performing a delightful mix of sacred and holiday music. Favorite Christmas carols share the bill with traditional organ works that highlight the 4,322-pipe William J. Gillespie Concert Organ.

ORGAN SUPERSTAR ANNA LAPWOOD

Sat., April 1, 2023 • 3 p.m.



Known as the "TikTok Organist" due to her large following on that social media platform, Anna Lapwood brings humor and youthful joie de vivre as an advocate for her instrument. She is Director of Music at Pembroke College, Cambridge. Her wide-ranging musical career has already seen performances across Europe and countless appearances on television and radio. Having been encouraged early in her career to "play like a man," Lapwood is an inspiration to many young women and proud that they have adopted her hashtag, #playlikeagirl.

ORGAN VIRTUOSO CHRISTOPHER HOULIHAN

Sun., June 04, 2023 • 3 p.m.

Organist Christopher Houlihan has established an international reputation as an "intelligently virtuoso musician" (Gramophone), hailed for his "glowing, miraculously life-affirming performances" (Los Angeles Times). In 2015, he was selected for The Diapason's "20 Under 30," a distinguished list of leaders in the organ world.