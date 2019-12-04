OVER TIME Opens December 5 At The Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

OVER TIME - an original play written, produced and starring Alex Ruiz and Vincent Giovanni will open Thursday, December 5th at 8pm at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre located at 5636 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California.

Directed by Eliza Hayes Maher, OVER TIME will have performances on Friday, December 6th, Saturday, December 7th, Thursday, December 12th, Friday, December 13th and Saturday, December 14th at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased at Goldstar.com.

A play in real time set in Michigan on Super Bowl Sunday. Four guys with very different viewpoints get together to watch the big game but instead tackle social issues and themselves (metaphorically), altering their lives forever.

With a running time of 1 hour and 30 minutes OVER TIME is "A great football play... not about football."



http://www.sfstheatre.com





