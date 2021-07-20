OCPA Brings Three New Plays To Newport Theatre Arts Center

The Orange County Playwrights Alliance is getting back on stage with an enticing mix of comedy and drama.

On July 31 at 8:00pm, its Discoveries series of new play events resumes at Newport Theatre Arts Center, the comfortable and attractive "theatre on the cliff" in Newport Beach. This will be OCPA's first Discoveries staged reading event since October 2019, and its first Saturday night event of any kind in 12 years.

The Program

The Boy Wakes the Man in the Middle of the Night by Eric Eberwein

Directed by Sara Guerrero (Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble)

Featuring Joe Alanes and Erika C. Clark

If love is about to be lost, and you find yourself awake in the middle of the night, you just might find your old self again.

Under the Bed by Dana Hammer

Directed by Sebastian Munoz (Force of Nature Productions)

Featuring Taylar Ann, Charlotte Cocker, Redetha Deason, Kyle Felts and Brian Pope

When a woman's husband comes home early, she has to hide her boyfriend under the bed. Then things get worse.

Vote for Herbert by Mark Whicker

Directed by Greg Atkins (SCR Professional Conservatory)

Featuring David Carl Golbeck, Gigi Fusco Meese, Bob Noon, Nick Simmer and Bill VetrovecHe had never run for office before, but Herbert Granger found himself with time on his hands and an insufferable opponent to beat, so he went for it. At age 82.

Newport Theatre Arts Center is following all current COVID-19 precautions and protocols mandated by the CDC, the state and the city of Newport Beach.

