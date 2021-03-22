Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

North Hollywood's Loft Ensemble Announces MONOLOFT SLAM

The format allows the artists to be in the theatre together, safely distanced and masked.

Mar. 22, 2021  
North Hollywood's Loft Ensemble Announces MONOLOFT SLAM

Loft Ensemble, located in the heart of the NoHo Arts District, has announced MonoLOFT Slam, a slate of monologues that are produced, directed, and performed by Loft company members. The videos are now available on the company's website at www.loftensemble.org and more will be added in the coming weeks.

When Coronavirus pandemic forced theatres to shut down in the early spring of last year, Loft Ensemble shifted its focus from a show that had only run one weekend to taking care of and looking out for one another. Some members moved back home, many lost their jobs, and everyone mourned and struggled with being unable to come together in their creative home. As 2021 dawned, Loft decided it was time to get back to work.

Since gathering in public is still not possible, the company conceived MonoLOFT Slam. It gives company members an opportunity to get back on the Loft stage; the format allows the artists to be in the theatre together, safely distanced and masked, and it allows viewers to see new work from Loft's family of artists including writers, producers, directors, designers, editors, cinematographers, and technicians.

MonoLOFT Slam is also available on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @LoftEnsemble.

Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602. For more information, visit www.loftensemble.org.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Baby Unisex Shirt
Break A Leg T-Shirt
Broadway Strong T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
Kritzerland Announces Virtual Concert ALL THE WEILL Photo

Kritzerland Announces Virtual Concert ALL THE WEILL

VIDEO: Regency Theaters Shows Off New Safety Measures as Los Angeles Movies Theaters Prepa Photo

VIDEO: Regency Theaters Shows Off New Safety Measures as Los Angeles Movies Theaters Prepare to Reopen

VIDEO: August Wilson Black Heritage Stamp Unveiled by The United States Postal Service and Photo

VIDEO: August Wilson Black Heritage Stamp Unveiled by The United States Postal Service and Center Theatre Group

The Actors Gang to Host Conversation with Peter Brook & Tim Robbins, March 25 Photo

The Actors' Gang to Host Conversation with Peter Brook & Tim Robbins, March 25


More Hot Stories For You

  • Opera Parallele Announces EVEREST as Graphic Novel Opera Film For Summer 2021
  • Desert Art Center is Now Open in Palm Springs
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • Legendary Bay Area Publicist Charles Zukow Takes Final Bow