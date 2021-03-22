North Hollywood's Loft Ensemble Announces MONOLOFT SLAM

Loft Ensemble, located in the heart of the NoHo Arts District, has announced MonoLOFT Slam, a slate of monologues that are produced, directed, and performed by Loft company members. The videos are now available on the company's website at www.loftensemble.org and more will be added in the coming weeks.

When Coronavirus pandemic forced theatres to shut down in the early spring of last year, Loft Ensemble shifted its focus from a show that had only run one weekend to taking care of and looking out for one another. Some members moved back home, many lost their jobs, and everyone mourned and struggled with being unable to come together in their creative home. As 2021 dawned, Loft decided it was time to get back to work.

Since gathering in public is still not possible, the company conceived MonoLOFT Slam. It gives company members an opportunity to get back on the Loft stage; the format allows the artists to be in the theatre together, safely distanced and masked, and it allows viewers to see new work from Loft's family of artists including writers, producers, directors, designers, editors, cinematographers, and technicians.

MonoLOFT Slam is also available on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @LoftEnsemble.