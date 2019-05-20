New LA Musical Will Spoof the Trump Family

The 2nd Annual Trump Family Special, an original musical comedy spoofing the First Family in a "yuge" way has announced that film tv and Broadway comic force Mary Birdsong (Reno 911, Suspicion) has joined the cast for its Fringe Festival run June 7 - 9 and 13 - 16 at The Arena Stage at Theatre of Arts, 1625 N Las Palmas Ave, Hollywood 90028. The production is composed by Grammy nominated songwriter Tor Hyams and Broadway veteran Lisa St. Lou. The running time is a swift 65 minutes. www.trumpfamilyspecial.com

What if the First Family put on a live musical TV special - just like the Brady Bunch - starring Ice Princess Ivanka, her numbnut brothers, a still-not-caring Melania, and a host of ex's and deplorables?

In this musical send-up, Trump's brood has gathered once again at the Winter White House for a televised special on the new Trump TV Network. When the orange man of the hour is a no show, the special's host, Ivanka stalls for time by interviewing the various family members. This leads to an array of musical numbers such as Melania's "Look Gorgeous and Shut the Hell Up" and Trump's wives (past and present) singing their Motown-meets-Mikado inspired number, "Three Little Trophy Wives." Sarah Huckabee and Kellyanne Conway appear as evil apparitions to school Donald Jr. on the dark art of alternate facts in the seductive "Spin Tango."

Mary Birdsong's TV credits include The Daily Show w/Jon Stewart & Reno 911 (Comedy Central); The Middle (ABC), Raising Hope (Fox), Scream Queens (CW), Masters of Sex (Showtime), The Knick (Cinemax), & Succession (HBO). Her film credits: George Clooney yelled at her a lot in The Descendants, Malcolm MacDowell yelled at her a lot in Halloween 2, & Kristin Stewart sass-talked her & stole her wig in Adventureland (but really quietly, almost without moving her lips, & her hair looked great). Theatre: Mary won a Theatre World Award for her Broadway debut in "Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me" and played Velma Von Tussle in Hairspray (also on B'Way). Off-Broadway, Mary was lucky to work w/the late Nora Ephron in Love,Loss, & What I Wore, opposite Jane Lynch & Tyne Daly. She's also the creator of 365 Characters In 365 Days on YouTube (http://tinyurl.com/dailymary)

The show also features Lisa St. Lou, Ryan Murray and John Shartzer. They all play surprising multiple roles - Ivanka plays her own mother, Ivana, while Don Jr. quick changes into a perverse Marla Maples.

The musical comedy is a sequel to The 1stAnnual Trump Family Special, which received an enthusiastic response to sold-out crowds last year in LA's Hudson Theater and Vitello's Cabaret Theater, and enjoyed a successful, limited Off-Broadway run at New York's Triad Theater. The show's creators are excited to update the show this year with new songs and book to reflect all the insanity of late.

The show draws from the tradition of musicals like Cabaret and Hair to bring social and political commentary through satire. "In these frustrating and infuriating times, humor can shed light on issues while relieving the stress through laughter," said creator and director, Danny Salles. Salles adds, "The Trumps present us with a gift basket of dreadful, comic possibilities every day. This show is our form of payback." The 2nd Annual Trump Family Special is Hamilton meetsThe Addams Family - perfect for anyone left of center or right in the mind."

Performances are on Friday, June 7th at 8:30pm; Saturday, June 8th at 10:00pm; Sunday, June 9th at 8:00pm; Thursday, June 13th at 8:30pm; Friday, June 14th at 7:00pm; Saturday, June 15th at 10:30pm; Sunday, June 16th at 3:00pm; Sunday, June 16th at 10:00pm.

Tickets available at www.trumpfamilyspecial.cominclude a $15 general admission and a $40 VIP package that includes a "Trump Survival Kit."





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You