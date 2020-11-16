NFMLA Presents Panel HEROES OF THE EDITING ROOM: A Conversation With Elizabet Ronal

The event will take place November 20th, 2020 | 3pm PT - 4:30pm PT.

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) for a conversation with Film Editor Elisabet Ronaldsdottir, November 20th, 2020 | 3pm PT - 4:30pm PT.

Learn what goes into editing some of the biggest action films such as John Wick and Atomic Blonde to cutting the story of a hero with Marvel's Deadpool 2 and upcoming, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nfmla-panel-heroes-of-the-editing-room-a-conversation-with-elisabet-ronal-tickets-129389849523.

