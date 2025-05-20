NETWORK Begins Performances At The Group Rep On May 23

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Group Rep will present NETWORK written by Lee Hall, based on the Paddy Chayefsky film, directed by Tom Lazarus, and produced by Stevie Stern. Adapted from the 1976 film which had an Academy Award-winning screenplay by Paddy Chayefsky.

"I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore." Howard Beale, beloved and trustworthy news anchorman, isn't pulling in the viewers anymore. In his final broadcast he unravels live on screen. But when the ratings soar, the network pounced on their newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. The audience becomes part of the play as a studio audience. The distance between fact and fiction is reduced, mimicking the blurring of truth and fiction in contemporary news media.

The Group Rep cast features the talents of Linda Alznauer, Patrick Anthony, Fox Carney, Ken Dixon Jr., Bert Emmett, Idielís Hernández, Belinda Howell, Mimi Kmet, Angie Lin, Hudson Long, Melissa Lugo, Bob McCollum, Michelle McGregor, Kevin Michael Moran, Tom O'Shea, Sherrick O'Quinn, Danny Salay, Tack Sappington, Amy Shaughnessy, Larry Toffler, Cathy Diane Tomlin and Sylvie Wiley.

The Production Team includes Tom Lazarus (Set Design), Ellen Monocroussos (Lighting Design), Shon LeBlanc (Costume Design), Mikaela Padilla (Sound Design), Sammy Strittmatter (Audio/Visuals), Denise Downer (Marketing), Nora Feldman (Public Relations), Doug Haverty (Graphic Design), Suzy London (Artistic Council Liaison), Kristin Stancato (Webmaster & Online Marketing), Doug Engalla (Promotional Video & Photography), Jackie Shearn (Social Media), Dan O'Connell (Sound Consultant), and Lee Redmond (Set Build Foreman), Cathy Diane Tomlin (Production Stage Manager), and Tori Austin (Assistant Stage Manager).

The Group Rep Theatre - Main Stage (first floor) is located at 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood 91601. Performances are May 23rd through June 29th. Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. General Admission: $36. Students/Seniors with ID: $30. Groups 10+: $25. Purchase Tickets: thegrouprep.com Reservations & Information: (818) 763-5990. Free street parking and free limited early bird lot parking next to the theatre.

