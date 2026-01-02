In Other People’s Shoes To Present Their FIRE STORIES PROJECT Free To The Public In January

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In Other People's Shoes Productions will bring staged readings of their Fire Stories Project to three venues in Altadena/Pasadena in late January, to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Eaton Fire.

The theatre company teamed up with therapists from Pacific Clinics to interview young people who were impacted by the fire and wanted to share their stories. The script consists of their exact words, edited together to make a narrative. The young people will remain anonymous, and their words will be performed verbatim by professional actors.

"We wanted to give young people the opportunity to have their voices heard, and to share their experiences of a very defining event in our community" said Mireya Hepner, founder of In Other People's Shoes and co-creator of the project. "Adults have their own experiences and healing mechanisms" added Janet Greaves, IOPS board member and co- creator, "but young people's experiences are unique, and we're so honored that they were willing to share them with us".

There will be three opportunities to see the piece: The Altadena Main Library (Jan.31), The Pacific Clinics Training Center (Feb 1) and Lineage Performing Arts Center (Feb 2). The readings are free to the public, but reservations are required. The company plans to add additional performances later in the year. The link to reserve is here: https://inotherpeoplesshoes.org/fire-stories-project

Each performance will conclude with an opportunity for the audience to share their own stories or to ask questions, moderated by the creators and a therapist.

The Fire Stories Project is supported by the Pasadena Art & Culture Commission and The City of Pasadena Cultural Affairs Division, and East Side Arts Initiative.

In Other People's Shoes Productions, based in Pasadena, tells imaginative, impactful and artistic stories for young people and families from all walks of life. We work with professional artists to develop stories that are about and for young people. We believe deeply in inviting young people to participate in the creative process by giving feedback on early drafts of each piece. The Fire Stories Project puts their voices at the center by sharing their real experiences directly with an audience.

Pacific Clinics is the leading community-based nonprofit provider of mental health and substance use disorder services. For over 150 years, it has offered a range of high-quality programming to address behavioral health, education, support and social services-all at no cost. Serving more than 100,000 Californians, Pacific Clinics offers hope to all through culturally responsive, trauma-informed and research-based care.