Braddon Mendelson's PASSING WIND Blows Into Santa Clarita with a Comedic Gust Of Theatrical Farce

The world premiere of Passing Wind, a new comedy by award-winning playwright Braddon Mendelson, opens March 13 at The MAIN in Newhall, California.

Passing Wind is a comical farce that tears down not only the fourth wall but the fifth wall as well, devolving into screwball madness. Two brothers join a caravan of characters who find themselves entangled in a play within a play within a world their fictional minds can scarcely grasp. An off-Broadway producer, an eccentric British couple, and a band of bumbling terrorists round out the mayhem.

Forty years in the making.

Mendelson wrote the first draft of Passing Wind in the mid-1980s. The script lay dormant for decades until he rediscovered it while sifting through some old files. After dusting it off, he decided to breathe new life into the work by giving it a 'page-one rewrite,' heightening the nonsense and expanding the foolishness, while giving a lovingingly inane wink to theatre. According to Mendelson, Passing Wind is an 'absurdly farcical, practically improbable, fabulously ludicrous, morally ambiguous, scurrilously comical play.'

Braddon Mendelson's Passing Wind invites audiences to embrace the absurd and enjoy a night of comedy where the only certainty is certainly uncertain.

The cast includes Andrew Blandina, Eduardo Arteaga, John Candelaria, Michael Collins, Adam Kort, David Zumsteg, Mia Zumsteg, Dave Ritterband, Larry Shilkoff, and Meggan Taylor.

Direction is by Braddon Mendelson, the lighting design is by Tim Berreth, and the background score is by Jerry Danielson. The show is produced by Heather Mendelson.

Performances run March 13-22, 2026, with shows Thursdays through Sundays at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street, Newhall, CA.