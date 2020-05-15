Music Academy Of The West Extends Remote Learning Institute Through July 25

Music Academy of the West has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by transforming its planned 73-year-old public Summer Festival into Music Academy Remote Learning Institute (MARLI) for the summer of 2020.

Full-scholarship fellows will participate in remote training and performance for four weeks from June 14-July 10. Fellows will be joined by Music Academy faculty artists online and make connections with the Santa Barbara community through a unique Virtual Compeer Program. Audiences from around the world will have access to recordings, livestreamed events, and masterclasses via social media and the Music Academy website.

The Institute will extend for two weeks through July 25 to focus on developing career skills and producing creative content. Deferred enrollment to the 2021 Summer Festival has also been offered to every fellow to ensure they may participate in person in Santa Barbara next year.

"It is with mixed emotion that we change course from an in-person experience to a virtual one during the global crisis. Part of our focus will be on the power of music to connect us emotionally and there are no better people to lead us in that than these talented young musicians. It is our responsibility to offer them a supportive community and space to continue their education and growth. Our community anticipates being moved by their creativity." said Music Academy President and CEO Scott Reed

President and Creative Producer Beth Morrison of Beth Morrison Projects - Indie Opera and New Music, will address the entire Music Academy community on the topic of innovation in an online Convocation on Sunday, June 14.

"I'm really looking forward to inspiring everyone to radically change their thinking about how new music functions in our society and invent new ways of producing and presenting music to our changed world. I'm optimistic about the future of classical music now more than ever." said Morrison

Music Academy Remote Learning Institute (MARLI)

Music Academy Remote Learning Institute is overseen by (pictured, left to right): Chief Artistic Officer Jamie Broumas and Co-Director consultants Jennifer Bowman, Director of Music Education at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and Casey Molino Dunn, Director of Manhattan School of Music's Center for Music Entrepreneurship. Curriculum has been developed in collaboration with faculty artists and input from a Fellow Task Force of returning alumni and new fellows.

Each Academy fellow will receive a specialized package of technical equipment to support their musical endeavors during the Festival and beyond; including a digital tablet with technical support, audio recording and editing software, a microphone, headphones, filming equipment, and (if needed) enhanced internet access options. Fellows will own the equipment following MARLI to use for their continued education and career development.

The core curriculum of MARLI for the first four weeks entails training and performance:

Weekly Private lessons and studio classes with faculty artists

Interactive keynotes, workshops, and lectures led by esteemed experts in music, business, and technology fields. Innovation and skill-Building curriculum will include sessions with guest artists including Principals of the London Symphony Orchestra, Marin Alsop, Beth Morrison, and Christian Reif, as well as representatives from organizations that empower artists' entrepreneurial endeavors. These workshops connect with a range of artistic training including stage presence, musical leadership, and repertoire study that is central to fellows' musical studies

Opportunities for collaborative music-making with fellows, faculty, and guest artists

Mastery of equipment, presenting high-quality audio and video performance recordings, setting up virtual studios

Community-building activities are woven into the program:

Live and recorded health and wellness activities

Four-week Compeer Program engagement in which local residents will join fellows online via weekly video conversations to offer a sense of community connection

Social activities for fellows

Public online experiences will be available including:

A select number of signature events including a Virtual Picnic Concert, plus small performances, masterclasses, and interviews

Recorded individual and ensemble performances combined with introductions and commentary

Several career opportunity development activities will be offered to the fellows during the extended, final two weeks of the Institute:

Auditions adjudicated by principals of the London Symphony Orchestra to participate in the Keston MAX program to perform with Sir Simon Rattle and the LSO in London from April 8-18, 2021. Principals of the LSO will provide individual coaching to each Keston MAX finalist prior to the final competition round

A Piano Competition in which the winner will receive a cash prize and performance opportunities

Competition in the Fast Pitch Awards, the chance to pitch entrepreneurial ideas new innovations in classical performance, presentation, social impact, and audience development for a panel of esteemed industry leaders. The panel will select fellows to receive professional development mentoring throughout the year and take part in the 2021 Innovation Residential taking place in Santa Barbara

A Professional Development Stipend to develop career skills and/or produce creative content

Information about how to access online events will be emailed, available at musicacademy.org, and on the Music Academy Facebook page. The 2021 Summer Festival is scheduled for June 14-August 7.





