Museum Of Latin American Art Names New Vice President Of Development

The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) has selected Todd Heustess as Vice President of Development, following an executive search process led by Arts Consulting Group (ACG). He began his tenure on June 3, 2019.

A dynamic volunteer, fundraiser, and manager, Mr. Heustess' career boasts more than 20 years of entrepreneurial experience, management acumen, and business and partnership development. Most recently, he served as Assistant Vice President of Corporate Partnerships with the New World Symphony in Miami Beach, Florida. Mr. Heustess was instrumental in acquiring new sponsorships with high-profile companies such as Bank of America, AT&T, and Volvo, as well as increasing corporate revenue by 125 percent. For several years Mr. Heustess worked independently as a freelance Strategy & Development Consultant and Business Analyst in both Los Angeles and Miami. Aiding with business strategy and various fundraising projects, he acted as freelance Director of Corporate Strategy for TROUP Consulting, optimizing corporate return on investment in the LGBTQ+ market segments. Mr. Heustess has also served in the Peace Corps in Botswana as District Community Liaison, coordinating various projects to increase awareness and prevention of HIV/AIDS. Additional leadership roles include Executive Director for Outfest; Director of Corporate Giving for the San Francisco Opera; Founder & Director of Business Development/Marketing for THE Marketing & Events Company; Project Manager, Retail Research & Strategic Research Units at Euromonitor International; and Corporate Strategy Manager at Rosenbluth International.

Mr. Heustess has supplemented a robust career with extensive volunteer experience, including work for First Descents, an organization that provides outdoor adventure camps for cancer survivors, and the National AIDS Memorial Grove, where he acted as a volunteer fundraiser to engage new corporate sponsors. He currently serves on the board of the Refugee Assistance Alliance. Mr. Heustess holds a bachelor of arts degree in international studies from the University of South Carolina and a master of business administration and international management degrees from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Arizona.

In making the announcement, MOLAA CEO Dr. Lourdes Ramos-Rivas said, "The Museum of Latin American Art needed a high-quality person leading our development efforts. With the help of the Arts Consulting Group, we have found the right person in Todd Heustess. We are pleased to welcome him to our team."

"I am thrilled to be joining the team at MOLAA at this exciting time for the organization," said Mr. Heustess. "I look forward to working with Dr. Ramos-Rivas, the staff, and board in its mission of expanding the knowledge and impact of contemporary Latin American art. It is an exceptional opportunity for me to connect my passion for Latino arts and culture with diverse and meaningful community engagement."

"Congratulations to MOLAA on selecting Todd Heustess to fill this crucial role within the organization," said ACG Senior Advisor Shawn D. Ingram. "Mr. Heustess' fundraising and donor cultivation skills, community engagement experience, and board involvement will greatly help increase philanthropic support for MOLAA and expand its donor base internationally."





