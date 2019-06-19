Multi Award-Winning Solo Show VIXEN DEVILLE REVEALED Returns

Following its award-winning sell-out run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2018 and the Tucson Fringe Festival in 2019, "Vixen DeVille Revealed" is now returning to Los Angeles for three dates only!

Burlesque, Circus, Magic, Comedy ... and a few home truths. British actress, Cat LaCohie reveals the truth behind her multi-talented Burlesque persona, 'Vixen DeVille", inviting you on the journey to discover YOUR own inner Vixen.

Embrace the freedom to express yourself, BE yourself, CELEBRATE yourself, the GOOD, the BAD and THE WOBBLY!!

"Vixen DeVille Revealed" is written and Performed by Cat LaCohie.

Whitefire Theatre

13500 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

SHOW DATES:

Sunday, July 7 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 3 8:00 pm

Sunday, September 8 7:30 pm

Running time 75 mins

General Admission Tickets: $25 from https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vixen-deville-revealed-at-the-whitefire-theatre-tickets-61905589284

VIP Experience Tickets: $45

Learn to EAT FIRE or WALK ON BROKEN GLASS on stage as part of the show. Limited to 6 tickets per show!

Admission age: 18+

ALL tickets include a red carpet arrival plus access to a whiskey-fuelled afterparty sponsored by R6 Distillery with step-and-repeat photo op with Vixen DeVille!

Dress to IMPRESS and EXPRESS..come exactly as you want to be to show off the authentic YOU!

Arrive 15mins before showtime for red carpet photo op!





