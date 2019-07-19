Moving Arts Presents World Premiere Of EARLY BIRDS By Dana Schwartz

MOVING ARTS is delighted to announce the world premiere of EARLY BIRDS, written by Dana Schwartz and directed by Elizabeth Swain. EARLY BIRDS will preview Friday, August 16 at 8pm; will open on Saturday, August 17 at 4:00pm & 8:00pm and will run through Monday, September 7, 2019 at the Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave. in Los Angeles, 90039.

A heartwarming, irreverent comedy about two senior women, each at a crossroads, both escaping their past on a high-seas cruise. Together, they realize their strengths and celebrate their weaknesses, and understand that it's never too late for a new friend or a new adventure..

The cast of EARLY BIRDS will feature: Wendy Elizabeth Abraham, Jean Gilpin and Jayne Taini.

EARLY BIRDS has assembled the following design and production team; Scenic Design is by John Iacovelli. Lighting Design is by Martha Carter. Sound Design is by Jeff Gardner. Costume Design is by Carolyn Mazuca. The Production Stage Manager is Josie Austin. The Producer is Cece Tio.

Performances are Fridays, Saturdays & Mondays at 8:00pm; Saturdays & Sundays at 4:00pm.

Tickets are $24.00 for advance purchase of all performances; $30.00 for at the door purchase of all performances; Previews are $19.00; Opening Matinee and Opening Night Tickets are $30.00. Mondays are Pay-What-You-Will. Tickets can be purchased online at www.movingarts.orgor call 323-472-5646.





