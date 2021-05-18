Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents 10-City 33-Date Tour YOUNG, BLACK, AND FUNNY COMEDY JAM

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour has announced the 10-city, 33-date Young, Black, and Funny Comedy Jam tour in partnership with 28-year-old Montreal Just For Laughs Festival "New Face" Leonard Ouzts, who also headlines the dates. The tour starts on Sunday, July 9, in Cleveland, OH, and ends on Saturday, September 11, and Jacksonville, FL.

Ouzts, who hails from Chesapeake, VA, has enjoyed success with "Unprotected Sets" his on Epix comedy special offers a sarcastic off-the-cuff and versatile style of comedy that gives his audience non-stop entertainment.

Other comedians gracing the stage include Chicago by way of St. Louis' Vincent Bryant, who made his television debut on Comedy Central "Kevin Hart Presents: Hart Of The City," Taneshia "Just Nesh" Rice, who was given her own special called "The Next Level" on Comedy Central, performed on Russell Simmons' HBO standup showcase "All Def Comedy Jam," "Monique & Friends Comedy Special" and TruTVs "LaffMob Lafftracks," former Worldstar TV host Detroit's Chris "CP" Powell, and hailing from Kankakee, IL T Murph, the comic that Entertainment Weekly calls "scene-stealing and hilarious" and said to have been "the most consistently funny aspect of the show" in the New York Times for his work on Hulu's Woke.

"I handpicked every comic for this tour, and they are the funniest in the business. Monster Energy believed in my vision, and I am happy to partner with them to bring these live shows to fruition. COVID has taken a toll on everyone, and we are ready to bring people out to knock the cobwebs off and watch us go to war on the stage," states Leonard Ouzts.

Leonard Ouzts - Stand-up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmie Fallon

Leonard Ouzts on Just Nesh - I hate to compare people, but Nesh reminds me of Monique and Sommore put together.

Leonard Ouzts on Vincent Bryant - He's a newer force in comedy, but he's moving fast. He will probably go down as one of the Top 5 comics ever.

Leonard Ouzts on CP - My generation's Martin Lawrence.

Leonard Ouzts on T Murph - He's naturally funny. He can see something earlier in the day and he's talking about it that night on the stage.

Young, Black, and Funny Tour Dates

Friday, July 9 Cleveland Improv

Saturday, July 10 Cleveland Improv

Sunday, July 11 Cleveland Improv

Thursday, July 15 Bloomington, MN House of Comedy

Friday, July 16 Bloomington, MN House of Comedy

Saturday, July 17 Bloomington, MN House of Comedy

Sunday, July 18 Bloomington, MN House of Comedy

Friday, July 23 Virginia Beach Funny Bone

Saturday, July 24 Virginia Beach Funny Bone

Sunday, July 25 Virginia Beach Funny Bone

Thursday, July 29 Charlotte Comedy Zone

Friday, July 30 Charlotte Comedy Zone

Saturday, July 31 Charlotte Comedy Zone

Sunday, August 1 Charlotte Comedy Zone

Friday, August 6 Greensboro, NC Comedy Zone

Saturday, August 7 Greensboro, NC Comedy Zone

Sunday, August 8 Greensboro, NC Comedy Zone

Friday, August 13 Greenville, NC Comedy Zone

Saturday, August 14 Greenville, NC Comedy Zone

Sunday, August 15 Greenville, NC Comedy Zone

Thursday, August 19 Phoenix House of Comedy

Friday, August 20 Phoenix House of Comedy

Saturday, August 21 Phoenix House of Comedy

Sunday, August 22 Phoenix House of Comedy

Friday, August 27 Kansas City Improv

Saturday, August 28 Kansas City Improv

Sunday, August 29 Kansas City Improv

Thursday, September 2 Port Charlotte, FL Comedy Zone

Friday, September 3 Port Charlotte, FL Comedy Zone

Saturday, September 4 Port Charlotte, FL Comedy Zone

Thursday, September 9 Jacksonville, FL Comedy Zone

Friday, September 10 Jacksonville, FL Comedy Zone

Saturday, September 11 Jacksonville, FL Comedy Zone