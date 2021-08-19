Metro Art to Present LISTEN TO MUSIC OUTSIDE IN THE DAYLIGHT AT UNION STATION

In partnership with Leaving Records, Metro Art Presents "Listen to Music Outside in the Daylight at Union Station," an outdoor concert featuring new music by four Los Angeles-based artists who draw inspiration from the natural landscape. Nailah Hunter, The Growth Eternal, Green-House and Celia Hollander will each perform on the station's tranquil North Patio on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 4:30 p.m. to sunset.

The intimate, limited-capacity live performance will culminate "An Environmental Music Series from Metro Art and Leaving Records," a series of four original soundscapes, which were inspired by nature and transportation with the historic beauty of Union Station at its center. All soundscapes are available to stream and download on the Metro Art Los Angeles Soundcloud account: soundcloud.com/metroartla.

Nailah Hunter, a multi-instrumentalist and composer, combines harp, synth, found sounds and voice to create reflective sonic landscapes. Her composition, "Waiting in the Light," was inspired by the morning sun in Union Station's historic Ticketing Hall.

The Growth Eternal stems from Tulsa-born, Dallas-taught and current Koreatown resident Byron Crenshaw, who unites jazz and experimental music with themes of social commentary. "Palmy, the sidewalk palm tree," is inspired by the sidewalk landscapes of the station and the city from a child's eye perspective.

Green-House, the project of artist Olive Ardizoni, crafts songs that find freedom through simplicity. As a nonbinary artist, they use ambient music to create fewer barriers for performers and listeners alike, inspired by energetic exchange with plant life. Green-House's "Flora Urbana" is a homage to the pockets of nature-flowers, plants and park spaces-in the densely populated urban landscape.

Celia Hollander is a sound artist and electronic music composer who works with audio, scores, performance, installation and text. Her composition, "To All Trains," was inspired by Union Station as the largest terminal hub in the western United States with consideration to the natural, interdependent networks our species shares as a foundation for sustainability.

Admission to the concert is free, but a priority registration is requested at Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/listen-to-music-outside-in-the-daylight-at-union-station-tickets-166088161161

Please note: Event capacity on the North Patio will be limited due to social distancing guidelines. Walk-ins are also welcome on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks will be required as mandated by the County of Los Angeles Public Health guidelines.

For more information, visit https://unionstationla.com/happenings/metro-art-presents-x-leaving-records-listen-to-music-outside-at-union-station.