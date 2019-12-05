Megan Hilty and Cheyenne Jackson Join Forces for Performance at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents Broadway and TV stars MEGAN HILTY (Wicked, "Smash") and CHEYENNE JACKSON (Xanadu, "American Horror Story") as they join forces for a thrilling and personal evening highlighted by powerhouse Broadway showstoppers, American songbook classics and rare musical gems on Saturday, January 25, 2020, 7:30 pm, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater. Although the performance is sold out, wait list requests are being accepted.

"We are so pleased to welcome Megan back to our stage along with the highly talented Cheyenne Jackson, two of today's most dynamic performers," says The Wallis' Artistic Director, Paul Crewes, "I'm sure they will deliver an evening of incredible music that our audience will not soon forget."

Tickets, $99-$39, are sold out but a wait list is available. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/HJ.

About the Artists:

MEGAN HILTY, drawn to music at a young age, explored a career in opera before deciding to pursue musical theatre. Megan attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, graduating in 2004 with a Bachelor's degree in Theatre. Following graduation, she joined the Broadway company of Wicked as the "Glinda" standby. She made her Broadway debut in the fall of 2004 opposite Tony Award winner Idina Menzel and assumed the role full-time in May 2005. After a year on Broadway, she continued with Wicked on tour and in the 2007-2009 Los Angeles production. While in Los Angeles, Megan made guest appearances on many television shows, including "Bones," "The Closer," "Desperate Housewives," and "Ugly Betty," while also providing the singing voice for "Snow White" in Shrek the Third. In 2009, Hilty starred on Broadway as "Doralee" in 9 to 5: The Musical, Dolly Parton's adaptation of the popular film. She was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical, an Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Actress in a Musical, a Drama League Award, and an Ovation Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She next joined the cast of NBC's "Smash" as "Ivy Lynn," an actress who is desperate to land the lead in a musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe. Emily Nussbaum of The New Yorker said of her work, "Hilty has built a character who feels like a real Broadway diva: sexy, funny, ambitious, insecure, at once selfish and giving." The show aired from 2012-2013 and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Outstanding Musical or Comedy Series. During her hiatus between the first and second seasons, she played "Lorelei Lee" in the New York City Center production of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, receiving rave reviews for both the production and its cast recording. Ben Brantley of The New York Times called the opening performance "...one of those single, golden nights, so cherished by theatergoers, that thrust its leading lady into the firmament of musical stardom." 2013 brought the release of Hilty's first solo album, It Happens All the Time, as well as her Carnegie Hall debut. Later that year, she joined the cast of NBC's "Sean Saves the World," starring Sean Hayes. She also provided the voice of the "China Doll Princess" in the animated feature Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return and the voice of "Rosetta" in the "Disney Fairies" series. In 2015, Hilty starred in a one night only performance of Bombshell and a two night presentation of Annie Get Your Gun at New York City Center. She also returned to the Broadway stage as "Brooke Ashton" in Noises Off. For her performance, she received a 2016 Tony Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play, as well as Drama Desk and Drama League Award nominations. Since Noises Off ended its run in March 2016, she has guest-starred on "Project Runway," "Difficult People," "Brain Dead" and "The Good Wife" and has released two albums: Megan Hilty Live at the Café Carlyle and A Merry Little Christmas. She also co-starred in the feature film Rules Don't Apply from director Warren Beatty. She maintains an active concert schedule, both with symphony orchestras throughout the United States and in solo concert at smaller venues. Hilty and her husband, Brian Gallagher, have two children. They live in Los Angeles.

CHEYENNE JACKSON is a multi-talented Grammy-nominated stage, television and film actor, singer, and songwriter. He can most recently be seen in FX's "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and can be seen next in Disney's Descendants 3, coming in 2019. He most recently finished shooting the Disney Plus pilot, FOURFATHERS. Before this, he was a series regular opposite Alicia Silverstone in the paramount network's "American Woman." Also on the small screen, he starred in Steven Soderbergh's critically-acclaimed HBO biopic "Behind the Candelabra" opposite Michael Douglas and Matt Damon. The film, which details the tempestuous 6-year relationship between Liberace and his lover, Scott Thorson, premiered at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and on HBO in May 2013. Also in 2013, Cheyenne appeared in DIRECTV's "Full Circle," a television drama that examined the human condition and relationships through a series of conversations between characters whose lives are intertwined. Jackson can be seen in a series of films including Ira Sachs' dramaLove is Strange alongside Marisa Tomei, John Lithgow and Alfred Molina, Arthur Allan Seidelman's film version of Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, Daniela Amavia's indie drama Beautiful Now opposite Abigail Spencer, Christopher Ashley's Lucky Stiff with Nikki M. James and Jason Alexander and Matthew Watts' Mutual Friends. He also appears in Jack Henry Robbins' Opening Night alongside Anthony Rapp and Zoe Cassavetes' new film Day out of Days with Eddie Izzard and Melanie Griffith. Previously, he appeared in the indie comedy Price Check opposite Parker Posey, which had its world premiere at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival, and Fox Searchlight's Lola Versus. Jackson made his film debut in 2005 in the short film Curiosity and has since appeared in The Green, Hysteria, Photo Op, and the Oscar-nominated United 93. A veteran of the theatre, Jackson most recently finished a critically-acclaimed run of The Most Happy Fella at New York City Center. He previously starred on Broadway opposite Henry Winkler and Alicia Silverstone in David West Read's play The Performers at the Longacre Theatre. Among his Broadway credits include roles in the revival of Finian's Rainbow (Drama Desk Award nomination), Xanadu (Drama Desk & Drama League Award nominations), All Shook Up (Theatre World Award, Drama League & Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Aida, and Thoroughly Modern Millie. Additionally, Jackson starred in the Encores! production of Damn Yankees, the Off-Broadway productions of The Agony & The Agony and Altar Boyz, and the benefit productions of The 24 Hour Plays and On the Twentieth Century. He also joined an all-star cast for the benefit staged reading of Dustin Lance Black's "8." On television, Jackson was seen in the guest-starring role of Danny Baker in NBC's critically-acclaimed comedy series "30 Rock" for four seasons. He has appeared as Dustin Goolsby in Fox's "Glee" as well as Larry David's trainer Terry in the final season of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm." His additional television credits include roles in "Family Practice," "Life on Mars," "Local Talent," "Ugly Betty," "Law and Order," "It Takes a Village," and "Royal Pains." In addition to his acting credits, Jackson is also an accomplished singer. He made his solo debut at Carnegie Hall with his show, "Cheyenne Jackson's Cocktail Hour: Music of the 'Mad Men' Era" and more recently joined Michael Feinstein on the Carnegie Hall stage for a duet concert, featuring music from their CD collaboration, "The Power of Two." Jackson signed on with SONY/ATV as a songwriter and recording artist and released his first, full-length album of original music titled, I'm Blue, Skies on which he collaborated with Sia, Stevie Aiello, and Charlotte Sometimes. Jackson is an international ambassador for amfAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research), and he also serves as the national ambassador for HMI (The Hetrick-Martin Institute). For his many accomplishments and activism, Jackson was named Out Magazine's 2008 "Entertainer of the Year." Jackson currently resides in Los Angeles.





