PCPA to Present Interplay Reading Series: WOVEN, A NEW MUSICAL By Jessa Smith Campbell

Pacific Conservatory Theatre (PCPA) will present WOVEN as part of its InterPlay Reading Series, offering audiences an early look at a new musical by Jessa Smith Campbell. The staged reading will be performed January 17 and 18 at the Severson Theatre, with tickets priced at $10.

Woven reimagines Homer’s The Odyssey through a contemporary lens, shifting the focus to those left behind. As Odysseus is absent, the story follows a woman navigating grief, resilience, and uncertainty while confronting goddesses and witches who test her resolve. Driven by an original score, the musical centers female agency and examines the consequences of choice, asking what happens when the overlooked become the heroes.

The musical features book, music, and lyrics by Jessa Smith Campbell, with additional book and lyrics by Julie MacLean. The work blends mythic source material with modern storytelling, offering a bold reinterpretation that honors the past while reshaping it for contemporary audiences.

PCPA’s InterPlay Reading Series is designed to bring audiences closer to new work in development through intimate staged readings. The series highlights emerging and established voices, providing a space to engage directly with the creative process and the evolution of new plays and musicals.

Ticket & Show Information

WOVEN will be performed January 17 and 18 at the Severson Theatre. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at pcpa.org or through the PCPA box office at 805-922-8313.