Latino Theater Company Puts College Students on Stage For Three Performances of JUST LIKE US

Kicking off the New Year, Latino Theater Company puts East Los Angeles College students on stage at The Los Angeles Theatre Center for three performances of Just Like Us by Karen Zacarías.

Zacarías' non-fiction play about four Latina teenage girls who find their opportunities in life dictated by their immigration status, or lack thereof, was a runaway hit for the company in 2025. Fidel Gomez, who was honored with an LA Theatre Bites award for his work on that production, returns to guide the ELAC students.

Just Like Us is presented under the auspices of Latino Theater Company's IMPACT Initiative, providing access to professional theater opportunities and free tickets to productions for Los Angeles Community College students district-wide.

The Latino Theater Company's IMPACT Initiative is an arts engagement program for students currently enrolled at 19 community colleges across Los Angeles County. The program provides free access to live performances, master classes and post-show discussions with artists at The Los Angeles Theatre Center.

IMPACT is designed to connect community college students with powerful theatrical works that reflect their experiences, amplify their voices, and to invite them into the city's broader artistic and social conversations. Through this initiative, the Latino Theater Company fosters a culturally connected and civically engaged generation of students. Participating students receive a full subscription to all Latino Theater Company productions throughout the season.

Performances run January 30 – February 1.