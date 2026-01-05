Pageant Of The Masters Opens Casting Call And Hosts FAMILY FUN FEST In Laguna Beach

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Pageant of the Masters will host its annual Open Casting Call from January 9 through 11, 2026, at the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach. The casting call invites volunteers of all ages to sign up for on-stage and backstage roles in the 2026 Pageant production, The Greatest of All Time, which will run July 9 through September 4, 2026.

The Open Casting Call will take place at the Festival of Arts, located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, on the following dates and times: Friday, January 9, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, January 10, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.; and Sunday, January 11, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. No appointments are required.

Participants may register for on-stage roles, which involve posing in live recreations of famous artworks, or for backstage positions assisting with makeup, costumes, and headpieces. No prior experience is necessary, and training is provided. During the casting process, participants will have photographs taken and measurements recorded, and attendees will also have the opportunity to preview selected artwork from the upcoming 2026 Pageant.

In conjunction with the casting call, the Festival of Arts will host a two-day Family Fun Fest on Saturday and Sunday, January 10 and 11, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. The free outdoor event will feature live music, hands-on art activities, face painting, and food trucks including Feeding Frenzy and Los Compadres. Volunteers who register during the festival will receive a voucher for one complimentary food item from a participating food truck.

Guests will also be able to explore behind-the-scenes elements of the Pageant, including viewing sets up close, taking photos, and browsing the Bizarre Bazaar, which features Pageant props, costumes, artwork, and memorabilia available for purchase. Proceeds from the Bizarre Bazaar support scholarships and arts education programming at the Festival of Arts.

“There’s nothing quite like volunteering for the Pageant,” said Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. “Whether on stage or backstage, volunteers help bring both fine art and a Laguna Beach tradition to life while creating lasting memories.”

Those unable to attend the Open Casting Call in person may arrange a private appointment by contacting the Casting Department at (949) 494-3663 or via email at casting@foapom.com. Additional information about volunteering and the casting process is available at foapom.com/volunteer.