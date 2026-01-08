Forest Lawn Celebrates Black History Month With Performance & Community Event

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Forest Lawn will celebrate Black History Month with a free, one-night-only event on Saturday, January 31, 2026, from 4:00-7:30 PM. Forest Lawn, in partnership with producer Charles Lane, will bring African American experiences and culture to life with moving music, dance, and poetry performed by a troupe of singers and dancers and a five-piece band, as well as a keynote speech by Steven Lewis, an award-winning architect and social justice advocate, and an inspiring talk by Zach Andrews, Diversity Apprenticeship Program Director at The Broad.

Michael Ellington will narrate the evening's festivities. A community resource and networking fair with local education, health, housing, and volunteer organizations, along with complimentary refreshments and beverages, will precede the performance.

"Forest Lawn looks forward to our annual Black History Month performance and event each year," said Rodolfo Saenz, Forest Lawn's Senior Vice President, Marketing. "The performance brings our community together to celebrate and honor the African American experience through a variety of artistic mediums and forms of expression. The resource fair introduces people to organizations working in our communities, further broadening networks and creating connections."

Forest Lawn's Black History Month event takes place on Saturday, January 31, 2026, from 4:00-7:30 PM, inside the Hall of Crucifixion-Resurrection at Forest Lawn-Glendale, 1712 S. Glendale Avenue, Glendale, CA 91205. Doors open at 4:00 PM for the resource fair and pre-show reception with refreshments, music, and prizes, and continues with a 6:00 PM curtain for the performance. Seating is available on a first come, first served basis; standing room only is anticipated. Admission and parking are FREE. Visit forestlawn.com/events for more information.

Forest Lawn Museum's exhibition "In Bloom: Flowers in Contemporary Art" will also be on view in the neighboring Forest Lawn Museum until 5:00 PM. The exhibition explores contemporary approaches to the timeless floral theme. The media and artworks in the exhibition vary dramatically, with paintings, sculptures, installation, and video that range from naturalistic to abstract, and from playful to contemplative. "In Bloom" features the work of David Flores, DABSMYLA, Francesca Gabbiani and Eddie Ruscha, Simonette David Jackson, Jasmyn Marie, Analia Saban, Kim Schoen, and Tiffanie Turner, with new works by most artists. The exhibition is on view through February 15, 2026.