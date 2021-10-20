Matthias Pintscher Replaces Nathalie Stutzmann In LA Phil Concerts At WDCH

Due to a scheduling conflict, conductor Nathalie Stutzmann is unfortunately unable to perform with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at Walt Disney Concert Hall, November 12-14, 2021. Replacing Ms. Stutzmann on the program is conductor Matthias Pintscher. The published program remains unchanged.

Matthias Pintscher has previously conducted the LA Phil at both Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Hollywood Bowl. He is currently the Music Director of the Ensemble Intercontemporain and Creative Partner with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. This season, he will lead a new production of Lohengrin at the Staatsoper Unter den Linden in Berlin directed by Calixto Bieito, and he returns there in the spring to conduct Wozzeck. He makes debuts with the Oslo Philharmonic, Swedish Radio Symphony and Barcelona Symphony and has return invitations from the symphony orchestras of Baltimore, Detroit, and San Diego, New World Symphony in Miami, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra and BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra. With the Ensemble Intercontemporain, Pintscher will perform concerts in Paris and Berlin, including a semi-staged multimedia presentation of Olga Neuwirth's The Outcast as well as a number of new work commissions.

Complete program: RAVEL Menuet Antique MOZART Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major, K. 467 RAVEL Le tombeau de Couperin RAVEL Bolero

Tickets for the Walt Disney Concert Hall season are available online at laphil.com or via phone at 323 850 2000.