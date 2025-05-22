Mason Bates Will Collaborate With East Palo Alto Youth at EPACENTER Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



EPACENTER, the East Palo Alto creative youth development center, is teaming up with Grammy Award-winning composer and DJ Mason Bates for EPACENTER: Illuminated!, a one-of-a-kind benefit celebration uplifting the next generation of artists and changemakers.

EPACENTER: Illuminated! will include a performance by Bates as he is set to lead a dynamic group of live musicians in a one-of-a-kind multimedia concert, blending classical and electronic music in a cutting-edge performance, all to benefit the stunning youth creativity facility, EPACENTER. Bates, known for his Grammy-winning opera The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, is preparing for the world premiere of his next opera, The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, at New York’s The Metropolitan Opera in the fall. This unforgettable evening of art, community, and impact highlights the creativity, voice, and brilliance of East Palo Alto and San Mateo County youth, offering an inspiring night to support EPACENTER’s free, year-round creative youth development programs for young artists ages six to 25.

EPACENTER: Illuminated! will take place 5:30pm, Friday, May 30, 2025, at EPACENTER’s award-winning creative youth development facility in East Palo Alto. For more information and to purchase a table (starting at $15,000), the public can visit epacenter.org/event/2025epacenter-illuminated.

At EPACENTER: Illuminated!, guests will experience live performances, an immersive art exhibition, hands-on artmaking, and an art auction showcasing the talent and vision of young artists. Throughout the evening, attendees will enjoy curated food and drinks from local chefs while exploring interactive displays of EPACENTER’s groundbreaking work in visual arts, design, performance, and music.

“Whether through a camera lens, a canvas, a stage, or a soundboard, EPACENTER empowers youth to express themselves, develop their talents, and shape their communities through the arts,” said EPACENTER Executive Director Nadine Rambeau. “We are grateful to Bay Area artists and leaders, like Mason Bates and others, who have dedicated their time and talent to help shape the future of artists here in the Bay Area. EPACENTER: Illuminated! not only showcases our youth and their extreme talents but financially supports our San Mateo County young people to continue to grow and learn as artists.”

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Best Lead Performer in a Play - Live Standings Cole Escola - Oh, Mary! - 29% Kit Connor - Romeo + Juliet - 10% Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 8% Vote Now!